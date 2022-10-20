Read full article on original website
Warming Center asks for donations
ROCHESTER, Minn.-As they prepare for winter, the Rochester Community Warming Center is asking for donations. The organization provides overnight emergency shelter for adults who are homeless. Some of the major items they're looking for are hygiene products, cleaning supplies and single-serve meals. Housing Program Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener said the donations have a massive impact on the center's guests.
Olmsted County offers best ways to dispose of leaves this fall
Where to bring yard waste after the leaves are done falling. The leaves are piling up already? Here's what you can do to get on top of your lawn game before winter.
Rochester's Sekapp Orchard celebrates 60 years in business this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sekapp Orchard is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Rochester this weekend. From one small shed to nearly 150 acres of land. It's a big milestone for the family-owned business. It has seen several ownership changes over the years. Originally owned by the Kappauf grandparents, who passed it...
Local Artists Share Their Reflections On Climate Change
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an artist-led gallery tour of the exhibition "Rochester Looking at Climate Change" at the Rochester Art Center. During the tour, attendees could hear from some of the twenty plus artists who contributed to the project with their reflections on climate change. The purpose of the project is to raise awareness of the issue of climate change and inspire initiatives that lead to a healthier future. The local artist Layne Noser said he's hoping his work has an impact on people.
Semi-annual 'Rochester Record Show' held at Little Thistle Brewery on Saturday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the semi-annual 'Rochester Record Show' held at Little Thistle Brewery. It's the fun of the hunt for many as the market for vintage vinyl and records continues to grow. One of the event's promoters, Richard Franson, says for many people, it's about the nostalgia behind...
Rochester enjoys the weather at Quarry Hill on a 70 degree day in October
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sunday was an unseasonably warm day to get outside as temperatures reached into the 70s in the Med City. The wind didn’t stop plenty of people from taking advantage of the sunshine at Quarry Hill Sunday afternoon. Many out enjoying the trails, walking their dogs, and...
RFD responds to fire at Space Concepts building
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure Saturday just before 9 p.m. Crews arrived to find several wood piles and equipment on fire on the exterior of the single-story business. Crews deployed multiple hose lines and established a...
Home destroyed in early-morning fire in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.- No one is injured after a house fire in Southwest Rochester early Monday morning. The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the call just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Flames were fully engulfing the house near the 2,000th block of Weston place.
Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
Rochester City Council gives feedback on UDC's neighborhood meeting policy
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council heard more about the city's new neighborhood meeting policy, which is a part of the upcoming Unified Development Code (UDC), on Monday. Neighborhood meetings will replace some public hearings, like general development plans (GDP), when the UDC goes into effect on Jan. 1. The neighborhood...
2 hospitalized following 3 separate overdose calls this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders in Rochester responded to three separate overdose calls Friday night that resulted in two people being hospitalized. Police said a two males, 24 and 71, were taken to the hospital after overdosing on possibly heroin and/or fentanyl. A 31-year-old female also overdosed but wasn’t transported.
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose
PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession. Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills...
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
One injured in two car crash Sunday morning
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One man was injured in a two car crash Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 33-year-old Jeffrey Schmidt from Wykoff was driving northbound on Highway 52 turning onto County Road 19 when he collided with another car driven by 23-year-old Colten Kraling from Preston.
Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase
CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
