A quick Utah voters guide to the 2022 midterm election

Oct. 25 - This is when early in-person voting begins if you aren’t into the mail ballot. Oct. 28 - This is the last day you can register to vote online. Nov. 7 - Are you mailing your ballot? Make sure it is postmarked by this day or it won’t be counted.
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there

Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
