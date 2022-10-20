Read full article on original website
A quick Utah voters guide to the 2022 midterm election
Oct. 25 - This is when early in-person voting begins if you aren’t into the mail ballot. Oct. 28 - This is the last day you can register to vote online. Nov. 7 - Are you mailing your ballot? Make sure it is postmarked by this day or it won’t be counted.
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there
Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
Utah a ‘bright spot’ in a gloomy post-COVID national math and reading report card
Utah’s fourth and eighth graders are doing better in math and reading than some of their peers in other states. That’s according to data released Monday by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation’s Report Card. But compared to pre-pandemic levels, Utah’s fourth grade...
