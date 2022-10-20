Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Davenport high school students assemble "Green Teams," launch first official environmental service project.
After taking a day to detox from finals week, a group of Davenport high school students spent part of their Sunday weeding the Living Lands and Waters tree nursery. This was the first official project for the group, now known as the "DCSD Green Teams" — an initiative spearheaded by North High School senior Landen Freeman after working for Green Iowa AmeriCorps this summer.
Sioux City Journal
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offers one-on-one fall campus visit options
Eastern Community Colleges has several fall campus visits dates available in October and November for students and families looking to tour campus and learn more about EICC's academic programs, financial aid options, enrollment process and more. In-person, one-on-one visits are available at all of EICC's main college campus locations at...
Sioux City Journal
Mitchell meets Cyclone challenge
Mariah Mitchell arrived at Iowa State University a little over a year ago looking for a challenge. The 6-foot outside hitter and right side from Wapello had competed three years at Western Illinois University, leading the Leathernecks volleyball team with 165 kills as a junior in 2020. In a position...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye women land top-50 post player
With the reputation of developing top-level post players Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano in recent years, the University of Iowa women’s basketball program earned a verbal commitment Sunday from a 2024 top-50 prospect. Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 post player from Sherwood, Ore., announced on social media that she has...
Sioux City Journal
Man killed in shooting in Iowa City alley by H-Bar
IOWA CITY — A man died at the hospital after he was struck by gunfire outside a bar early Sunday morning, according to an Iowa City Police Department news release. At 1:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the H-Bar, at 220 S. Van Buren St., for a report of multiple shots fired in the alley. Before officers arrived, reports came in that one person was shot. A Hawk Alert also went out at 2:06 a.m., advising the University of Iowa community to avoid the area.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Evans has reason to celebrate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Joe Evans gave Iowa a short-lived lead in Saturday’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State, it was by design. With the Buckeyes’ spread out, the Hawkeyes’ defensive end took a pre-determined signal from Logan Lee, came around inside and headed straight toward Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye quarterback quandary continues
If Kirk Ferentz has decided who will start at quarterback Saturday for the University of Iowa football team, the Hawkeye coach isn’t tipping his hand publicly just yet. Senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla share the top line on the depth chart announced Monday for this weekend’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium.
Sioux City Journal
Turnovers, Buckeyes overwhelm Hawkeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Splat. On a day when the Iowa football team understood it would have to do everything well to hang with the second-ranked team in the nation, nothing went right for the Hawkeyes. Iowa turned the ball over a season-high six times, surrendered 20 points off those...
Comments / 0