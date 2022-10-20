IOWA CITY — A man died at the hospital after he was struck by gunfire outside a bar early Sunday morning, according to an Iowa City Police Department news release. At 1:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the H-Bar, at 220 S. Van Buren St., for a report of multiple shots fired in the alley. Before officers arrived, reports came in that one person was shot. A Hawk Alert also went out at 2:06 a.m., advising the University of Iowa community to avoid the area.

