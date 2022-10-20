Read full article on original website
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
Drug Smuggler Transporting 114 Pounds Of Fentanyl Slips Away From DEA
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has lost track of a captured drug mule after failing to properly surveil him while he worked as an informant, according to NBC News. David Maldonado was arrested in June for transporting 114 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado and later
Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl
(CNN) – New York investigators said they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. Officials announced Wednesday they seized more than 300,000 pills and more than 20 pounds of powder. Together, the drugs have a street value of more than $9 million. Police said two...
Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
DEA agents make historic drug bust; seize 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine
Authorities in Southern California seized an astounding amount of illegal narcotics in Norco, believed to be connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. In late September, Drug Enforcement Agency agents with the Los Angeles Field Division, as well as Fontana Police Department officers, seized 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine -- the largest seizure of meth ever for the LA Division. They estimate that the street value of the seized narcotics is worth around $33 million. According to the DEA, investigators located a residence in Norco, where they believed a large quantity of drugs were being stored. They witnessed an individual...
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts
A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks
Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
A narcotics investigation launched last month has resulted in one of the largest narcotics seizures in Atlanta Police De...
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
Three New Yorkers die of fentanyl overdose after ordering cocaine from drug delivery service
Three New Yorkers attempted to order cocaine from a drug delivery service but later died of a fentanyl overdose when their batch was laced with the deadly drug.
Man sentenced to prison for transporting 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine hidden in wine
DETROIT — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he was caught last year trying to transport hundreds of pounds of drugs hidden in a shipment of wine. The Department of Justice said in a news release that Roque Carranza-Alvarado, formerly of...
