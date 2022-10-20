ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Ashley & Wynonna Judd Headed To Trial To Stop Release Of Late Mother Naomi’s Death Records & Their Emotional Videotaped Interviews With Sheriff

By Ryan Naumann
 4 days ago
mega

Naomi Judd ’s daughters Ashley & Wynonna will be heading to trial next month as part of their battle to keep the police investigation records related to the late country star’s death sealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s daughters, along with the singer's late husband Larry Strickland , filed a lawsuit weeks after the singer’s death on April 30, 2022.

Naomi, 76, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound . Ashley was at her mom's home when the incident happened.

The family sued Dusty Rhoades, the Sheriff of Williamson County, Tennessee, and added journalists who requested the records as defendants.

mega

Larry, Ashley & Wynonna argued the release of the material collected by police as part of their investigation would cause them emotional harm. The materials include photos, videos and audio recordings.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, part of the investigative file includes a audio recording that Naomi’s friend made of her right before she took her life.

In court, it was revealed by lawyers that there was an “audio recording that was made, apparently, by a friend, and then provided to Mr. Stickland, and then provided to the detectives at a time when Ms. Judd was in distress before she shot herself.”

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over the case set a one-day trial in November where the parties can argue the case before him.

In newly filed documents, Detective Darren Barnes, who worked on the case, will testify that he received a 911 call from Ashley Judd on the day in question.

mega

A second 911 phone call from a County 911 telecommunicator responding to Ashley is also contained in the file.

The new court documents also reveal the police file — which the Judd family wants to remain sealed — includes handwritten notes from detectives, search warrants obtained by the Sheriff, evidence log of items retrieved from inside the Judd home, gunshot residue kits, forensic medical verification of death of Naomi Judd, body camera photos of gun taken inside Judd residence, and body camera photo of a “Post it” note that Naomi left behind.

The file also contains 2 photographs of the firearm retrieved from inside the home, 306 photos of inside the residence, the 911 calls, the audio recording made by Naomi’s friend, and body camera footage of Ashley talking to law enforcement on the scene.

The filing also revealed that Ashley and Wynonna both sat for interviews with law enforcement at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

mega

The Sheriff also interviewed Larry while on the patio of a residence of a family member.

The Sheriff and journalists have argued that the majority of the materials should be released. Ashley, Wynonna and Larry are set to face off with the defendants in November.

Related
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
TENNESSEE STATE
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
RadarOnline

Revealed: Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Was At Singer’s Home When Cops Arrived At Death Scene, Family Demands Interview Footage Be Sealed From Public

Naomi Judd’s psychologist was at the scene of her death when cops arrived at the county star’s home after she took her own life, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a transcript of a hearing that was held on August 30, 2022, in Tennessee Court. A lawyer representing Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughter Ashley & Wynonna was present along with an attorney representing the Sheriff and county involved in the investigation. Naomi’s family sued to block the release of records relating to the singer’s April 30, 2022, death. As we previously reported, the 76-year-old used a weapon to...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
RadarOnline

'She's Had Enough': Kevin Costner's Wife Warns Him To Quit 'Yellowstone' OR ELSE

Cash cow Kevin Costner may be rustling up lots of dough as his modern-day Western series Yellowstone makes its fifth-season debut on November 13, but his wife, Christine Baumgartner, has told him to hop out of the saddle for good — or ride into the sunset, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Oscar winner, 67, was doubtful of the show's success when it launched in 2018, but with 10 million viewers it is now a TV mainstay, and while he films for months in Montana, 48-year-old handbag designer Christine is alone in Los Angeles with sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, and 12-year-old...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
RadarOnline

'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Telling Cameraman She Thought He Was A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip

A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facereality16 (@facereality16) The cameraman — who is...
RadarOnline

Child Found Locked In Dog Kennel In North Carolina, Three Suspects Who Kept Them There Arrested

A child was found locked in a dog kennel in North Carolina on Oct. 19, Radar has learned.According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, a child who was believed to be 9 or 10 years old was discovered in the dog kennel after the department received a call from a citizen a little before 7 a.m. at 160 Cress Road in Lexington, North Carolina.Davidson County deputies responded to the situation and found a 9-year-old stuck in a kennel that was locked with a padlock. Officers forced the kennel open and took the child to EMS personnel who arrived on scene...
LEXINGTON, NC
