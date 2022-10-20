Read full article on original website
Related
AccessAtlanta
10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta
Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
idesignarch.com
Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase
This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
ROOM FOR RENT
ROOM FOR RENT Oxford, Ga $775-month, private bath & linen closet, nice established subdivision, call Stella @ 770-361-7692 or email: stella_walton@bellsouth .net, available now, background check required.
atlantafi.com
13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now
You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
New developments on the billion-dollar plan to overhaul Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new 3D rendering of the future of Gwinnett Place Mall shows a massive central park, a focus on walkability, a cultural center, and tons of retail and residential buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County leaders revealed more details...
Atlanta moves up on ‘rattiest’ cities in United States list
ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 to determine the list.
Fire at Sandy Springs home shuts down busy road
Authorities closed Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs for several hours Monday morning after a fire that forced a family from their beds.
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
DeKalb school district hires chief operating officer, regional leaders
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved the new hires at an October meeting.
‘Robbing spree’ led to murder outside wedding at Buckhead country club, prosecutors say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A jury heard from a man who was in the car with the teen accused of killing a father and restaurant manager as he left a wedding. 34-year-old Christian Broder, his family and friends were waiting on an Uber when he was shot. The witness who...
fox5atlanta.com
Piedmont Hospital employees target of car break-ins
ATLANTA - Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened in the employee parking deck last week at Piedmont Hospital. Employees were on the overnight shift last Friday. About 2:30 in the morning some of them were notified their...
Powerball winning ticket worth $50,000 sold at metro Atlanta gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot worth over $500 million, but one lucky person in Georgia did wake up richer. Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a gas station in metro Atlanta sold a $50,000. Who will be the next big...
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
Man shot multiple times at Westside Atlanta nightclub, police say
A man was shot multiple times at a nightclub in Underwood Hills, a neighborhood in Atlanta’s Upper Westside area, early Monday morning, according to police.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb school board candidate denies school tax exemption claim
Two Republican legislators from Cobb are accusing a Democratic candidate for a seat on the Cobb Board of Education of improperly claiming a senior exemption from school taxes. State Reps. Ginny Ehrhart of West Cobb and John Carson of Northeast Cobb are alleging that Catherine Pozniak is violating state law for claiming a homestead exemption from paying school property taxes in 2021.
fox5atlanta.com
Stephenson High School on lockdown, social media threat investigated
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County School District police placed students at Stephenson High School on a level one lockdown Monday. Officers said they needed to investigate a 'possible social media threat' at the high school. They also shut down any rumors of an active shooter or weapon on...
Police ID driver accused of fleeing traffic stop, killing 2 in Midtown
A driver accused of fleeing a traffic stop and causing a deadly crash at a Midtown intersection is facing several charge...
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
'Four of my family members are gone' | Man who escaped South Fulton house fire grieves multiple losses
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Investigators in Fulton County are trying to figure out how a Wednesday morning house fire started, which claimed the lives of four people, including a child. Firefighters recovered the bodies of the final two victims Thursday afternoon in a massive house fire in the City...
Comments / 1