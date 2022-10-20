ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta

Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase

This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
ROOM FOR RENT

ROOM FOR RENT Oxford, Ga $775-month, private bath & linen closet, nice established subdivision, call Stella @ 770-361-7692 or email: stella_walton@bellsouth .net, available now, background check required.
13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now

You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
Piedmont Hospital employees target of car break-ins

ATLANTA - Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened in the employee parking deck last week at Piedmont Hospital. Employees were on the overnight shift last Friday. About 2:30 in the morning some of them were notified their...
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
Cobb school board candidate denies school tax exemption claim

Two Republican legislators from Cobb are accusing a Democratic candidate for a seat on the Cobb Board of Education of improperly claiming a senior exemption from school taxes. State Reps. Ginny Ehrhart of West Cobb and John Carson of Northeast Cobb are alleging that Catherine Pozniak is violating state law for claiming a homestead exemption from paying school property taxes in 2021.
