LURAY, Va – Whether you're just visiting our beautiful area, or are lucky enough to live here year-round, there's plenty to do and see before the month of November arrives!. Join the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8pm for some spook-tacular fun! They are having a FREE Red Ribbon Rave at Hawksbill Recreation Park. Teens are invited to socialize, dance and play games. And while teens are having fun, parents are invited to join PACA for its “Hidden in Plain Sight” program, to learn about new drug trends and how they are concealed. This is vital information for all parents to have, for keeping their kiddos healthy and safe! To learn more, donate or get involved with PACA’s mission and events, call (540) 742-9386, visit their web site, https://pagecoalition.org, or follow them on Facebook @Pageallianceforcommunityaction.

LURAY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO