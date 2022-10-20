ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
969wsig.com

One dead in Harrisonburg shooting

One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Metro News

Weekend fire damages closed recycling business in Berkeley County

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A weekend fire at the closed Entsorga waste-to-fuel plant in Martinsburg had at least six fire companies on the scene. Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Roberts reported a heavy fire in the facility’s pit Saturday morning when they arrived. As many as seven...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

SCSO updates abduction case Victim found Suspect at large

Forty-one-year-old Bayse resident April Cline was found safe near Quicksburg northwest of New Market in the abandoned blue Dodge Dakota that was stolen during the initial abduction. The perpetrator is still at large last seen northwest of New Market by the victim. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has obtained...
theriver953.com

WCFR battle a blaze that displaces 6 people

Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) reports responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Sugar Maple Road in Shenandoah Shores around 7 Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived to find significant smoke conditions throughout the home with fire visible in the basement. All occupants had evacuated before firefighters arrived...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
Tracy Leicher

Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby Towns

LURAY, Va – Whether you're just visiting our beautiful area, or are lucky enough to live here year-round, there's plenty to do and see before the month of November arrives!. Join the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8pm for some spook-tacular fun! They are having a FREE Red Ribbon Rave at Hawksbill Recreation Park. Teens are invited to socialize, dance and play games. And while teens are having fun, parents are invited to join PACA for its “Hidden in Plain Sight” program, to learn about new drug trends and how they are concealed. This is vital information for all parents to have, for keeping their kiddos healthy and safe! To learn more, donate or get involved with PACA’s mission and events, call (540) 742-9386, visit their web site, https://pagecoalition.org, or follow them on Facebook @Pageallianceforcommunityaction.
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

WPD has a new Chief and promote personnel

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) held their annual promotions ceremony at Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial Building Oct. 21. First the swearing in of the first female Police Chief in the Department’s 200 year history took place. Amanda Behan took the oath of Office at 2:30 p.m. after...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy