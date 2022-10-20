Read full article on original website
Related
Two killed, 1 injured in crash in Frederick County
According to Virginia State Police, at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with three people inside was heading south on Back Mountain Road near Mountain Falls Boulevard when it crossed into the opposite lane and ran off the left side of the road.
969wsig.com
One dead in Harrisonburg shooting
One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
WHSV
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
Drugs, firearms found in Charlottesville bust, search for suspect underway
According to police, officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 THC vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash and various packaging materials.
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
Prince William Police looking for Metro PCS armed robbery suspect
It was determined that an unknown man went into the store, walked up to the service counter and took out a gun. He then demanded money from the registers and left in a white four-door sedan with cash.
cbs19news
Eyewitness describes shooting on Downtown Mall that killed one, injured two
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "We saw a guy very casually, take out his gun and just start firing away, right there in the restaurant, literally right in front of our table," an anonymous witness said. Charlottesville police responded to Lucky Blue's Bar at 1 a.m Sunday morning to shots...
Metro News
Weekend fire damages closed recycling business in Berkeley County
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A weekend fire at the closed Entsorga waste-to-fuel plant in Martinsburg had at least six fire companies on the scene. Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Roberts reported a heavy fire in the facility’s pit Saturday morning when they arrived. As many as seven...
theriver953.com
SCSO updates abduction case Victim found Suspect at large
Forty-one-year-old Bayse resident April Cline was found safe near Quicksburg northwest of New Market in the abandoned blue Dodge Dakota that was stolen during the initial abduction. The perpetrator is still at large last seen northwest of New Market by the victim. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has obtained...
theriver953.com
WCFR battle a blaze that displaces 6 people
Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) reports responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Sugar Maple Road in Shenandoah Shores around 7 Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived to find significant smoke conditions throughout the home with fire visible in the basement. All occupants had evacuated before firefighters arrived...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
WHSV
Donuts with a Deputy happening Saturday with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s fifth annual Donut with a Deputy is happening Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clymore Elementary School. People of all ages can get to know the deputies from the Augusta county Sheriff’s Office. “It allows the community to...
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby Towns
LURAY, Va – Whether you're just visiting our beautiful area, or are lucky enough to live here year-round, there's plenty to do and see before the month of November arrives!. Join the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8pm for some spook-tacular fun! They are having a FREE Red Ribbon Rave at Hawksbill Recreation Park. Teens are invited to socialize, dance and play games. And while teens are having fun, parents are invited to join PACA for its “Hidden in Plain Sight” program, to learn about new drug trends and how they are concealed. This is vital information for all parents to have, for keeping their kiddos healthy and safe! To learn more, donate or get involved with PACA’s mission and events, call (540) 742-9386, visit their web site, https://pagecoalition.org, or follow them on Facebook @Pageallianceforcommunityaction.
theriver953.com
W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
WHSV
Rockingham County getting closer to completing Lake Shenandoah drainage basin
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is getting closer to completing a major stormwater project in the Lake Shenandoah area. Over the summer the county used grant funding to begin constructing a large drainage basin on 6.5 acres off of Taylor Springs Road to mitigate flooding in the area.
theriver953.com
WPD has a new Chief and promote personnel
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) held their annual promotions ceremony at Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial Building Oct. 21. First the swearing in of the first female Police Chief in the Department’s 200 year history took place. Amanda Behan took the oath of Office at 2:30 p.m. after...
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
Comments / 0