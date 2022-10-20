Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
FOX Carolina
Head-on crash in Spartanburg County leaves one person dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash
Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A crash over the weekend left one person dead when the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, according to a coroner's report. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jen Cason said in a report the crash happened Saturday on Welcome Avenue Extension, but the time of the crash was not included in the report.
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Infant found dead in South Carolina father's vehicle after father threatens to harm child, authorities say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A young child died after the father brought the child to the Upstate and then called the child's mother and threatened to hurt the child, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Newberry County authorities said they got a 911 call about midnight Monday about a...
FOX Carolina
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
Fire under investigation at Upstate business
An early morning fire Monday is under investigation at Greenville County business.
Two dead after separate weekend crashes in the Upstate
Two people are dead after two separate crashes in the Upstate over the weekend. Both fatal collisions happened in Greenville County. The first occurred around 4:45 Saturday morning on Old Easley Bridge Road, about 3 miles west of Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man dies at hospital days after being hit by car, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg has died days after being hit by a car, according to Jonathan Lawson with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Town officials give update on search for chief following resignations
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pacolet town officials said they have received a lot of interest in job openings at the police department following the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers, including the police chief. Pacolet’s town administrator Patrick Kay said the department has received several resumes from candidates hoping...
1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street. Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg, causes power outages
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages. Officials say a Piper Cherokee plane landed near John B. White Boulevard and took out several powerlines causing outages in the area.
FOX Carolina
Father, son displaced after fire destroys home
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a father and son without a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the department, a call came in at around 2:07 p.m. in reference to a garage that was on fire.
