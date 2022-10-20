ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash in Spartanburg County leaves one person dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash

Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg man dies at hospital days after being hit by car, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg has died days after being hit by a car, according to Jonathan Lawson with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. According to Maj. Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Town officials give update on search for chief following resignations

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pacolet town officials said they have received a lot of interest in job openings at the police department following the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers, including the police chief. Pacolet’s town administrator Patrick Kay said the department has received several resumes from candidates hoping...
PACOLET, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street. Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Father, son displaced after fire destroys home

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a father and son without a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the department, a call came in at around 2:07 p.m. in reference to a garage that was on fire.
GREER, SC

