TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (10/20/22): Planning a Walt Disney World Park Day for Someone You Hate, Benny the Cab’s Bumper Stumpers, and More!

WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/21/22 (Holiday Munchlings, Fuzzy Pink Mickey Pom Pom Crocs, 50th Anniversary Button Vans Slip-Ons, & More)
Good morning from another chilly day at Magic Kingdom! It's a beautiful day to be out and enjoy the weather, let's get started!. We hopped on the Resort Monorail first to get a better look...
WDW News Today
Firework Tests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Announced to Resort Guests
Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels located in the EPCOT Resort Area should be aware that overnight fireworks and rehearsal activities are planned to take place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight, as well as Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, from approximately 11-11:30 p.m. Resort Guests...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
WDW News Today
Cutesy New Death Eater Plush Appears at Universal Studios Hollywood
If you've ever wanted the servants of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named to be a bit more adorable, a new Death Eater plush we found at Universal Studios Hollywood is just the thing for you!. Death Eater Plush – $20...
Prevention
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Purse Available at Walt Disney World
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag – $298.00. Reminiscent of steamer trunks from days gone by, the design of this Dooney...
WDW News Today
New Dumbo, Bambi, Pinocchio, and Sorcerer Mickey Jewelry by BaubleBar at Walt Disney World
BaubleBar and Disney have teamed up again to release new jewelry inspired by "Dumbo," "Bambi," "Pinocchio," and Sorcerer Mickey. We found these in Ever After at Disney Springs. Dumbo. Dumbo BaubleBar...
WDW News Today
NEW Light-Up Groot Plush, Marvel Ornaments, and Holiday Pin at Disneyland Resort
Celebrate the holidays with Marvel characters this year thanks to new merchandise from Disneyland Resort. Light-Up Baby Groot Plush – $26.99. This version of Baby Groot was featured on merchandise last year, but the plush itself...
WDW News Today
Harry Potter: Magic at Play Interactive Experience Coming to Chicago Next Month
This fall, wizards and witches of all ages are invited to experience and celebrate a Wizarding World of their own at Harry Potter: Magic at Play when it makes its worldwide debut at Chicago’s iconic Water Tower Place on Friday, November 11. Created by Superfly X and Warner Bros....
WDW News Today
New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort
A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
WDW News Today
Reservations Open for Holiday Sleigh Rides at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
Holiday sleigh rides are back at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and guests can book their yuletide journey now. The 25-minutes sleigh rides cost $75.00, and each sleigh can hold up to four adults, or two adults and three small children. They depart from the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, and are available from December 1st through the 23rd, and can be booked on the Walt Disney World website or the My Disney Experience app.
WDW News Today
Personalized Leather Accessories Stand Opens at Radiator Springs Curios in Disney California Adventure
Guests can now get personalized leather accessories in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. The stand for the accessories is on the porch of Radiator Springs Curios, which remains closed. There is a display of leather accessories next to a checkout counter, where a Cast Member can prepare your chosen...
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Comic Strip Jean Jacket From Disneyland Resort
Keep warm and stylish this winter with a new Mickey comic strips jean jacket. We first found it in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Mickey Comic Strips Jean Jacket – $74.99. The print varies...
WDW News Today
New ‘The Mandalorian’ Collectible Medallions Machine in Downtown Disney District
A new collectible medallions machine featuring "The Mandalorian" designs has arrived at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. There are four designs, and collectors can purchase all four for $15. The designs feature...
WDW News Today
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to Direct Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars Movie
Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars movie has found its director in “Ms. Marvel’s” Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, according to Deadline‘s Justin Kroll. While no formal announcement of the film has been made yet, Lindelof’s project, which he will co-write, was rumored to be in development back in March. Sources told Deadline that while the project is still being written and a long way off from filming, it was important to have a director early in the process, so that their vision could be incorporated into the script.
WDW News Today
NEW Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Scarf and Valet Tray
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has a new headscarf and valet tray available in their gift shop, Curiouser Clothiers. Grand Floridian Scarf – $49.99. The scarf was on display with a Grand Floridian shirt.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’ Alex and Ani Bracelet Now Available
Even though we're in the home stretch of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration, there's still new merchandise to be found, and the latest is a new bracelet from Alex and Ani!. "The World's...
WDW News Today
Merchandise Roundup 10/23/22: Disney Princess Hair Accessories, ‘Encanto’ Mug, A113 Pixar Pins, ‘Strange World’ Hat, and More
Welcome to the merchandise roundup! Each week brings new merchandise to Walt Disney World, and we know you don't want to miss a thing, so we gather new releases here. This week we visited Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and some resort hotels, let's look at our discoveries!
WDW News Today
More Brick Laid on Center Street in Magic Kingdom
New brick now covers most of Center Street in Magic Kingdom, an off-shoot of Main Street, U.S.A. that has been under refurbishment for several months. Most of the street has been blocked off since May, but all the store doors on the sides are still accessible. The previous pavement and...
