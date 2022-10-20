ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WOOD

Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless systems

After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in West Michigan are left with systems that do not work and are tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored tobacco ban

Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022 Fall Professional Development Conference.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing

John Schlotter spent part of Monday, as he does many days, behind a West Side liquor store.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Chalkbeat

New Michigan law requires school districts to post parents’ rights

It’s been 45 years since Michigan lawmakers passed a law guaranteeing parents the right to direct the education of their children.Now lawmakers want to make sure parents know about it.A new law enacted last week requires school districts and the Michigan Department of Education to prominently post excerpts of the 1976 law in school offices and rooms where boards of education meet. They also will be required to post an excerpt...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Michigan could see wetter winter with variable temps across state

Forecasters say Michigan could see wetter-than-average conditions this upcoming winter. They say temperatures could be more varied. Most of Michigan has a 40 to 50 percent chance of receiving above normal precipitation this winter. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for December through February.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Same day service for your plumbing issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to a plumbing issue in your home, you usually want it to be fixed as soon as possible. Our next guests strive for same day service and fixing the problem the day you call! Everything they do falls under the “3 P’s”: Professionalism, Permanence, and Peace of Mind.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

