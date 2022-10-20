ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Asti: The Pros, Cons to Removing a Head Coach for West Virginia

Firing a head coach is much more complicated than it may seem, especially for a college program. And since there’s so much talk about the future of the West Virginia football team and if it should continue to be led by Neal Brown, it’s time to tackle both the pros and cons to moving on from a head coach.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 24

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU golf is at it in Florida. The time and network have been announced for WVU’s game at Iowa State in two weeks. Network, Time Announced for West Virginia Football’s Road...
Network, Time Announced for West Virginia Football’s Road Game at Iowa State

The Mountaineers team may just be focus on each opponent at a time, but the conference and networks need to plan their schedules in advance. To that end, the Big 12 has announced the necessary details like time and network for West Virginia’s game in two weeks in Ames, Iowa. WVU’s journey to bowl eligibility will travel to Iowa State on Nov. 5. The game has been scheduled for 3:30 EST and will air on ESPN+.
Poll: How Many Remaining Games Will WVU Football Win This Season?

Even though most have higher expectations, reaching a bowl game would do wonders in generating a trust in the West Virginia program moving forward. To become Bowl eligible, the Mountaineers need at least 3 more wins before the end of the season. With 5 games left on the schedule, and...
3 Takeaways from WVU Football’s Miserable Showing Against Texas Tech

The final score of 48-10 says all. Texas Tech didn’t just beat West Virginia, they completely destroyed the Mountaineers. WVU was so bad in Lubbock it triggered a reaction from head coach Neal Brown that transitioned from frustrated to downright angry. There’s not much good to take away from that type of game, but there’s plenty of bad that was left on the field.
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Postgame Reaction from WVU Football’s Loss to Texas Tech

West Virginia players Zach Frazier and Aubrey Burks spoke to the media after their team’s 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
TCU Opens as Heavy Favorites to Beat West Virginia in Morgantown

To np surprise, odds makers are heavily favoring TCU over West Virginia as the college football lines open for Week 9. TCU is starting out as a 7-point favorite to beat WVU, according to Circa Sports. The Mountaineers are at home, but have already lost once at Milan Puskar Stadium this season and are reeling following a poor showing in Lubbock, losing to Texas Tech 48-10. On the flip side, TCU is coming into Morgantown as the class of the Big 12 after back-to-back wins against ranked conference opponents.
WVU Football’s Loss to Unranked Texas Tech Worst Since 1965

With the football team sitting at 3-4, things have hit a new low for West Virginia. One that the program hasn’t seen in almost 60 years. That includes losing to unranked Texas Tech 48-10, the worst loss to an unranked opponent for West Virginia since 1965 when they lost 44-6 to Penn State.
Line Moves, Still Favoring Texas Tech Over West Virginia

The line for West Virginia’s upcoming game with Texas Tech has moved significantly since it opened up with the Mountaineers as 4-point underdogs on the road. Despite WVU coming off a victory against a similar conference foe in Baylor, odds makers are favoring the Red Raiders more and more with each passing day. After Circa Sports initially released the 4-point spread on Monday, the line now stands at 5.5, according to BetMGM.
WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
