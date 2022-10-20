Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: The Pros, Cons to Removing a Head Coach for West Virginia
Firing a head coach is much more complicated than it may seem, especially for a college program. And since there’s so much talk about the future of the West Virginia football team and if it should continue to be led by Neal Brown, it’s time to tackle both the pros and cons to moving on from a head coach.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 24
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU golf is at it in Florida. The time and network have been announced for WVU’s game at Iowa State in two weeks. Network, Time Announced for West Virginia Football’s Road...
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Names WVU Punter Oliver Straw Special Teams Player of the Week
One of the worst days possible for the West Virginia football team is actually being rewarded. The Big 12 has named WVU punter Oliver Straw the Special Teams Player of the Week for his individual performance in the loss to Texas Tech. With the offense unable to get going, Straw...
wvsportsnow.com
Network, Time Announced for West Virginia Football’s Road Game at Iowa State
The Mountaineers team may just be focus on each opponent at a time, but the conference and networks need to plan their schedules in advance. To that end, the Big 12 has announced the necessary details like time and network for West Virginia’s game in two weeks in Ames, Iowa. WVU’s journey to bowl eligibility will travel to Iowa State on Nov. 5. The game has been scheduled for 3:30 EST and will air on ESPN+.
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: How Many Remaining Games Will WVU Football Win This Season?
Even though most have higher expectations, reaching a bowl game would do wonders in generating a trust in the West Virginia program moving forward. To become Bowl eligible, the Mountaineers need at least 3 more wins before the end of the season. With 5 games left on the schedule, and...
wvsportsnow.com
3-Star 2023 QB Recruit Sean Boyle Pulls Charlotte Commitment Days After Receiving WVU Offer
In an interesting development, a player already committed to another school has now decided to de-commit just days after West Virginia extended him an official offer. Sean Boyle, who is a 3-star quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, announced that he is pulling out of his prior commitment to North Carolina at Charlotte.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU Football’s Miserable Showing Against Texas Tech
The final score of 48-10 says all. Texas Tech didn’t just beat West Virginia, they completely destroyed the Mountaineers. WVU was so bad in Lubbock it triggered a reaction from head coach Neal Brown that transitioned from frustrated to downright angry. There’s not much good to take away from that type of game, but there’s plenty of bad that was left on the field.
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU Football’s Loss to Texas Tech
West Virginia players Zach Frazier and Aubrey Burks spoke to the media after their team’s 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Legend Pat McAfee Details Disappointment in West Virginia Football
Having a prominent former Mountaineer so outspoken in the national media can be both a blessing and a curse for West Virginia football. And in this case, Pat McAfee just put some extra pressure on WVU’s current team. McAfee, much like many members of Mountaineer Nation, is growing frustrated...
wvsportsnow.com
TCU Opens as Heavy Favorites to Beat West Virginia in Morgantown
To np surprise, odds makers are heavily favoring TCU over West Virginia as the college football lines open for Week 9. TCU is starting out as a 7-point favorite to beat WVU, according to Circa Sports. The Mountaineers are at home, but have already lost once at Milan Puskar Stadium this season and are reeling following a poor showing in Lubbock, losing to Texas Tech 48-10. On the flip side, TCU is coming into Morgantown as the class of the Big 12 after back-to-back wins against ranked conference opponents.
wvsportsnow.com
Kickoff Time, Network Announced for West Virginia’s Game with TCU
Life won’t be any easier for the Mountaineers when they return home to take on TCU. The Big 12 has announced the time of WVU’s game against the class of the Big 12 this season. WVU will meet the Horned Frogs at noon or 12 pm EST at...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Extremely Disappointed in Team After Loss to Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media after his team’s 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Brown made his extreme disappointment clear and made no excuses for the loss. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football’s Loss to Unranked Texas Tech Worst Since 1965
With the football team sitting at 3-4, things have hit a new low for West Virginia. One that the program hasn’t seen in almost 60 years. That includes losing to unranked Texas Tech 48-10, the worst loss to an unranked opponent for West Virginia since 1965 when they lost 44-6 to Penn State.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: Can Things Actually Get Worse for West Virginia Football?
Mountaineer Nation needed a vent session after watching their team get embarrassed in Lubbock. Mike Asti fired up a postgame show to talk just how bad West Virginia’s 48-10 loss to Texas Tech was and what it means for the rest of the season and future of the program.
wvsportsnow.com
Line Moves, Still Favoring Texas Tech Over West Virginia
The line for West Virginia’s upcoming game with Texas Tech has moved significantly since it opened up with the Mountaineers as 4-point underdogs on the road. Despite WVU coming off a victory against a similar conference foe in Baylor, odds makers are favoring the Red Raiders more and more with each passing day. After Circa Sports initially released the 4-point spread on Monday, the line now stands at 5.5, according to BetMGM.
westliberty.edu
WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
Tons of vintage clothes spotted in Mylan Park
"Gallery 304" hosted its fourth "West Virginia Vintage Festival" of the year at the Monongalia County Center on Oct. 23 between 12-8 p.m.
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
‘Monster Splash’ makes its way into Morgantown
Mylan Park's Aquatic Center held its second annual "Monster Splash" between 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Comments / 0