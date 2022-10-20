ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Warren Harding player expected to start for Browns on Sunday

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Warren Harding football standout Hjalte Froholdt is expected to make the start at right guard for the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

He is replacing Wyatt Teller who is expected to miss the game with a strained right calf. Teller is currently listed as doubtful, and told reporters that he doesn’t expect to play.

Local high school football game canceled

Froholdt spent his sophomore year in high school playing football at Warren G. Harding High School as a foreign exchange student and eventually graduated from the IMG Academy in Florida.

He was later a three-year starter at Arkansas in the college ranks. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Browns and Ravens will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on WKBN-27.

