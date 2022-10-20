ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delco hairstylist provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment

By Madeleine Wright
 4 days ago

Delaware County hairstylist paying it forward in hopes to boost many women's self-esteem 02:06

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Thursday night, we took a look at a Delaware County hairstylist who is paying it forward.

She creates wigs for women undergoing treatment for those who are experiencing hair loss. She shares how hair plays a huge role in many women's self esteem.

Aesha Brooks, an experienced hairdresser, pours her heart into every strand of hair she sews into a wig.

"I want everybody, all of my clients and patients, to feel great about themselves," Brooks said.

Brooks, the founder of Gifted Hair Foundation, which provides free wigs to women with breast cancer and other medical conditions who have lost their hair.

She created the nonprofit in June after realizing insurance companies often won't cover the full cost of a patient's wig.

"I don't have the money," Brooks said. "But if I can raise the money, this can really help everybody, and they can get their wigs either for free or paid for halfway through the foundation and insurance covers the rest."

For Brooks, these wigs made from real human hair are a labor of love that take about a week to make. It's to empower women and build up their self-esteem as they're undergoing treatment.

This mission also hits home for Brooks.

"I have suffered from alopecia myself," Brooks said. "And we like to say, 'Oh, I'm bald and beautiful.' But even though you may feel bald and beautiful, you feel confident and you feel beautiful."

Sometimes she uses a sewing machine.

But for the most part, each wig has to be sewn by hand by pulling a tiny needle through holes barely big enough to see.

"It's so worth it because it helps build so many women's self-esteem because it looks real and they feel like themselves again and that's my goal," Brooks said.

On Saturday at 11:30 am in Darby, Brooks is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event to raise money for her foundation.

Twenty women at the event will get a wig for free.

Brooks hopes to grow her foundation in the future and surprise women with free wigs at their doorstep.

Comments / 8

samantha
3d ago

Amazing woman!! You will touch so many womens lives! For most women, having hair makes a cancer patient feel whole not sick. When you pass a mirror you don’t want to look into it .. having no hair, at least for me, meant I was sick . Wasn’t my choice to have no hair..it truly lifts you up and gives you more of a positive attitude..! God Bless you!!!

Deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Midterm elections is Monday in Pennsylvania. "When you've registered to vote and you choose to vote by mail or choose to vote in person on Election day, it's important to be prepared, whether it's applying for a mail-in ballot now or finding out your polling places and preparing to have a plan for election day," Al Schmidt, President and CEO of Committee of Seventy, said. Philadelphia election officials are expecting higher than normal turnout for a midterm election with two key races taking center stage. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
