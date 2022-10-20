New research says some workout clothing might be dangerous

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some workout clothing might be dangerous. New research has found toxic chemicals in certain brands.

BPA, a toxic chemical is found in all kinds of products, mainly plastic. This new research says it's also in some kinds of athletic clothing.

Could your workout clothing be toxic? One group says yes, depending on the brand.

BPA, Bisphenol A, is a chemical used to make certain types of plastic. It's been linked to diabetes, heart disease, cancer, obesity, erectile dysfunction and asthma.

Jimena Díaz Leiva is the Science Director for the Center for Environmental Health.

"Even at really low levels of exposure, there can be adverse health effects. So we're very concerned," she said.

The nonprofit consumer advocacy group, Center for Environmental Health, found high levels of BPA in sports bras from brands including, Athleta, PINK, Asics, The North Face, Brooks, All in Motion, Nike and Fila.

The group says BPA can have a big impact even in small doses when it's absorbed through the skin.

"They alter your hormone the regulation and your body and you know, your hormones are responsible for everything for regulating your sleep, your hunger." Díaz Leiva said.

The group also tested athletic shirts from the brands, The North Face, Brooks, Mizuno, Athleta, New Balance, and Reebok had similar results.

The high levels of BPA were only found in polyester-based clothing containing spandex.

"We want people to be more aware. But ultimately we're trying to hold these companies accountable," Díaz Leiva said.

So, what can you do to protect yourself? First, check your clothing brand and the tag to see what it's made of. Second, make sure you change after your workout to reduce exposure.

Athleta had no comment on the research, we also reached out to the other brands and to the Nationals Sporting Goods Association, we didn't hear back.