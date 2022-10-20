ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Biden visits Philadelphia to fundraise for John Fetterman

By Ryan Hughes, Siafa Lewis
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown is on to the November general election. We are a little more than two weeks out from election day.

And candidates are making their final campaign pushes.

In the closely watched U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, the Democratic nominee is getting support from the president.

President Joe Biden is in Philadelphia on Thursday where he will headline a private fundraiser for John Fetterman.

The two landed at Philadelphia International on Thursday evening.

Before landing in Philadelphia, President Biden made another stop in Pittsburgh to tout his bipartisan infrastructure bill.

And in the front row: Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman.

"I think it benefits any candidate to stand alongside a President of the United States," Al Schmidt, of the Committee of Seventy, said.

The highly watched U.S. Senate race between Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has started to tighten.

"It's not unusual for races to sort of tighten up the closer you get to Election Day, but what is unusual is how narrowly divided the Pennsylvania electorate is," Scmidt said.

A new AARP poll shows the race is now within the margin of error. Fetterman still holds a slight lead with 48% of likely voters, with Oz now at 46%.

"To be honest with you I don't like either candidate," Seven Weissman, a voter said.

"Right now I don't know yet what I'm going to do really," Carolyn Newson, a voter, said. "I'm still a little undecided."

"I think it's going to be tight, but I'm for Fetterman," Megan Cerebe, another voter, said.

Fetterman's lead has been slipping since June. His camp was quiet Thursday, but Oz's campaign released a statement that reads in part: "John Fetterman's desperate campaign is in a downward spiral and he is doing anything he can to try and undo the momentum Dr. Oz has gained over the past several weeks."

Oz received the endorsement of the Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics' Union. He took to Twitter and wrote:

"I'm grateful to receive the support of the Philadelphia Firefighters' & Paramedics' union, Local 22. These heroes risk their lives every day - giving us their best when life or death can be a matter of seconds, and I'm proud to stand with them."

It feels like this is all coming to a head on Tuesday night, when Fetterman and Oz square-off in a highly anticipated, televised debate in Harrisburg.

It's bound to be must-see TV for the Keystone State's undecided voters.

Beach Bum
3d ago

Fetterman is unfit to be a Senator representing our State. He is recovering from a stroke and embarrassed himself in a National televised interview. He chased a a man with a gun because he was black? He failed at his previous position as a representative of our state. His parents supported his family until we started paying him with taxpayers money. Look at him?? He’s not fit to be a Senator for our state. The Democrats have failed our country! Recession, Cost of Living, Inflation, Interest Rates, Afganistán, Gas Cost, 400 Billion for student loans, 120 million per day to the Ukrainian Government, etc.. Vote for your families!

