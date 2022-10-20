ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies baseball cards flying out the door at store in Wayne

By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What was once old is now new again thanks to the Fightin Phils. The fun of collecting baseball cards is back in lieu of the Fightins clinching a spot in the NLCS.

We found a card shop on the Main Line where baseball cards are flying out the door.

If you want to catch your favorite player in the palm of your hand Wheelhouse Cards in Wayne has all the bases covered.

Generations of athletes are being plucked through daily, but recently, owner Charles Kappe says it's Philly's finest that have been the top picks.

"With Philadelphia specifically being in the playoffs, it has caused a huge resurgence people looking for the newest rookie cards and Phillies players," Charles said.

Their cards sell from $1 to thousands, but the hottest card selling recently has been the one and only Bryce Harper.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.

