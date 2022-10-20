ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School

East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Town Of Garner Hires New Budget Manager

GARNER – The Town of Garner has hired Sara Warren to be its next budget manager starting October 24. Warren brings 15 years of budgetary and financial management experience in local government to Garner. She has served as a fiscal and policy analyst for Wake County Budget and Management Services where she worked to develop a capital improvement plan of over $450 million over a seven-year period. In addition, she developed a $93 million budget for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office while serving as its business officer.
GARNER, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC

The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
wfncnews.com

Wake Forest News is a “Liberal / Communist Tree Huggy Queer Organization” Claims Reader

Well, this was an exciting email to wake up to. “your organization is a liberal / communist tree huggy queer organization.. and you don’t have your facts strait. the “wonderful wake forest police dept” took a control substance from me, this is medication is prescribed to me, and then claimed it didn’t exist. and after putting me in jail, charged me with the exact crime they just committed ? the only thing “we can all learn from this” is your editor/writer is an idiot, whom is falsifying criminal records online and should be in prison yourself.”
WAKE FOREST, NC
multihousingnews.com

The Preiss Co. Buys Raleigh Student Housing Community

Newmark arranged $77.3 million in acquisition financing through a life company lender. The Preiss Co. has acquired Valentine Commons, a 928-bed student-dedicated community in Raleigh, N.C. Capstone Communities sold the property, according to Yardi Matrix data. Executive Managing Director Ben Roelke and Senior Managing Director Ian Walker of Newmark secured...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
RALEIGH, NC

