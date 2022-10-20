Read full article on original website
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School
East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
Here are the latest 2 Wake County towns that may create social drinking districts
If approved, both towns would join Durham and Raleigh as Triangle towns with designated public drinking zones.
Proposal would force TAs, custodians to drive school buses in Nash County to address driver shortage
A new policy proposal in Nash County Public Schools would make it a requirement for teachers' assistants, janitors and other positions to drive school buses. It comes as the district tries to cut down on driver-staffing issues. In a policy committee meeting on Tuesday, district leaders said there were 14...
cbs17
Raleigh man targeted older, disabled individuals in $500K+ healthcare fraud, DOJ says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh investment advisor and his co-conspirator have been found guilty after submitting more than 5,000 false Medicare claims, totaling more than $534,400, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday morning. Furman Alexander Ford, 52, faced a federal jury last week and was found guilty...
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
WRAL
Gun stolen from Franklin County Schools employee's vehicle in school parking lot
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A gun was stolen out of a school employee's vehicle on Monday morning at Royal Elementary School. Principal Dr. David Westbrook wrote a letter to families, stating students and staff were not in danger. The school district said the vehicle did not belong to a teacher.
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
jocoreport.com
Town Of Garner Hires New Budget Manager
GARNER – The Town of Garner has hired Sara Warren to be its next budget manager starting October 24. Warren brings 15 years of budgetary and financial management experience in local government to Garner. She has served as a fiscal and policy analyst for Wake County Budget and Management Services where she worked to develop a capital improvement plan of over $450 million over a seven-year period. In addition, she developed a $93 million budget for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office while serving as its business officer.
Bonds on the ballot that voters get to decide on in Wake and Durham counties | Election 2022
The 2022 midterm election is here and voters have more than just candidates to decide on when they cast their ballot.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC
The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
wfncnews.com
Wake Forest News is a “Liberal / Communist Tree Huggy Queer Organization” Claims Reader
Well, this was an exciting email to wake up to. “your organization is a liberal / communist tree huggy queer organization.. and you don’t have your facts strait. the “wonderful wake forest police dept” took a control substance from me, this is medication is prescribed to me, and then claimed it didn’t exist. and after putting me in jail, charged me with the exact crime they just committed ? the only thing “we can all learn from this” is your editor/writer is an idiot, whom is falsifying criminal records online and should be in prison yourself.”
Susan Karnatz, 49: Raleigh shooting victim loved running, animals and good causes
Remembering Karnatz as “a bit of a student of the world around her,” the avid runner’s funeral Saturday focused on her lifelong dedication to teaching and learning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'A witness to what happened': Mural stands in memory of Raleigh shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — Under a Hedingham flag that's at half mast and upside-down, an artist is telling the neighborhood's story as he helps the community fill the void with art when there are no words to describe the pain. Roberto Marquez traveled to Raleigh from Florida in order to...
multihousingnews.com
The Preiss Co. Buys Raleigh Student Housing Community
Newmark arranged $77.3 million in acquisition financing through a life company lender. The Preiss Co. has acquired Valentine Commons, a 928-bed student-dedicated community in Raleigh, N.C. Capstone Communities sold the property, according to Yardi Matrix data. Executive Managing Director Ben Roelke and Senior Managing Director Ian Walker of Newmark secured...
cbs17
Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
Raleigh leaders want to ensure that greenways are safe after two gunned down on trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than a week after the mass shooting in Hedingham, Raleigh leaders are urging people to return to the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Two of the five victims were shot and killed on the trail. More than a million people use the greenways in Raleigh every...
