Arizona woman reunites with missing cat nearly two years later

From lost to found, Mojo the cat has had quite the journey over the past 20 months. Diane Slingluff was losing hope that there would ever be a reunion -- until she got a call a few days ago.

"'Hello, this is so-and-so at the Central Arizona Humane Society. Do you own a cat named Mojo?' 'Yes, I do. Oh, well, I used to...' and she said, 'well, we got her,'" says Slingluff.

Mojo disappeared in February of 2021. Slingluff was caring for a friend in Albuquerque and on their way back home to Mesa, is when she said Mojo jumped out the car window in Payson.

"I stayed there at the gas station, and around there for a couple of hours. I couldn't leave... then went and got a hotel," says Slingluff.

Slingluff went back to Payson several times, posting flyers and searching by the gas station where Mojo was last seen.

Nearly two years later, she would have never guessed a good Samaritan would provide such a surprising end to this story.

"She found her running around at a gas station in Payson... was concerned because it was right on Highway 87, didn't want her to get hurt. As friendly as [Mojo] is, she just grabbed her and brought her in," says Slingluff.

The Humane Society was able to find out Mojo's information through a microchip.

Slingluff counted down the minutes until her beloved cat was back safely in her arms.

"We went and laid on the bed and snuggled. Just... she hopped right up, bared her belly, and said 'I'm home,'" says Slingluff.

Slingluff met Mojo in 2014 when the stray cat showed up at her door and never left. They quickly became the best of friends.

"She's a dog in cat's clothing. Maybe that's why I like her so much," says Slingluff.

They have even traveled across the country together.

"We go camping and we go out for a walk, or we'd go fishing," says Slingluff.

For now, Slingluff is planning to keep Mojo indoors but hopes one day, they can get back to going on adventures.

----

