Lamar, CO

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

By By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlLYa_0igx9AbI00

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation."

The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish and Wildlife breeding facility.

Video from the scene shows staff leading the ferrets into existing prairie dog burrows, which is where authorities say they hope the introduced animals will form a colony. They believe the ferrets will be able to survive by feeding solely on prairie dogs in the area.

According to the National Parks Service , prairie dogs tend to make up an estimated 90 percent of the typical black-footed ferret's diet, making the presence of a healthy prairie dog colony crucial to the survival of these tiny predators. A report on the matter states that one ferret will eat one prairie dog about every three days – more than 100 each year.

Based on those numbers, alone, the 30 ferrets that were introduced into the colony near Lamar would need about 3,650 prairie dogs per year to thrive.

While urban development and other predators can be threats that prairie dog communities face on a regular basis, plague is also a major concern. To help counteract this, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff distributes peanut butter pellets laced with plague vaccine in the colonies.

According to CPW, prairie dogs in the area immediately spotted the new threat of the ferrets, with some sounding an alarm. Meanwhile, the ferrets "were quick to spot their prey."

This is the eighth place the ferrets have been released in Colorado's Eastern Plains region.

Just how rare is the black-footed ferret?

At one point, the animal was so rare it was thought to be extinct. Then in 1981, a small colony was found on a ranch in Wyoming, prompting a breeding and reintroduction effort. An 2021 article from The Nature Conservancy put their numbers at about 300 in the wild.

Comments / 8

Kevin rotten
3d ago

So when ferrets are done eating Prarie dogs then we will have ferretseverywhere , after that we can bring in some eagles for themwtf

Reply(1)
5
Lore' Buswell
2d ago

So, being an animal lover here, I am not so sure that this is such a grand plan in the long run, not to mention that it's another cruel maneuver from humans who should not be left in charge of decisions for wildlife. Yes, I do recognize the damages that prarie dogs can do. We have some on our land as well. But, what happens when the ferrets multiply and take over the open fields? Do we bring in packs of foxes or coyotes to bring down the increasing ferret population? Maybe it's time that we stop buying up every square inch of land and leave some of the natural habitats alone and then maybe they wouldn't be forced to relocate on to personal property. Which is what happened to my family's land that we have had for a few generations without any problems until they recently started selling out and building on the surrounding areas near our property. Wildlife is not the problem...it's the human greed that causes the domino effect of destruction.

Reply
3
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
