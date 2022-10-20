Read full article on original website
YouTube iOS app getting ambient mode, plus zoom and rewind gestures
In addition to new pinch and swiping gestures, YouTube is adding a new, darker theme to its iOS app, online experience, and smart TV apps. After months of experiments -- not all of them popular, YouTube has announced a redesign for most of the ways users can watch its service. The new look has begun rolling out, and the company says that the new gesture features are now in the iOS and Android apps.
iTunes 12.12.6 for Windows adds M2 iPad Pro support
Available as part of a number of software updates released by Apple on Monday, the update for iTunes for Windows brings the music app up to version 12.12.6. The update is available to all iTunes users running on Windows. The update offers behind-the-scenes changes to users, including various security and...
How to get the new iOS 16.1 and macOS updates if you were on the beta
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The released macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 versions are different than the final beta. Developer and public beta testers need to remove beta profiles from devices to get the updates. Here's how. Apple products...
tvOS 16.1 & watchOS 9.1 released by Apple with bug fixes
Apple has released watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 alongside the other major operating system updates with very little fanfare or user-facing features. The operating system update cycle tends to occur in sync, so alongside the macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 release, Apple's other systems got point updates as well. There aren't many changes beyond the usual bug fixes and improvements in tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1.
You can't pair the first Apple Pencil with a USB-C iPad Pro
It's currently delayed by weeks, but the new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is an accessory required to use the first-generation Apple Pencil with the new tenth-generation iPad. The adapter is included for free with new purchases of the $99 first-generation Apple Pencil, or separately for $9. This means that...
Level Lock+ review, new Apple TV 4K, & Netatmo drops HSV support
With another week comes another jam-packed episode of Homekit Insider where your hosts review the new Level Lock+, talk about the updated Apple TV 4K, and much more. There was plenty of news this week, including the launch of the Avia smart deadbolt that builds in a keypad and supports Apple Home Key. We also saw a new floor lamp from VOCOlinc that has multiple addressable color zones.
Apple's macOS Ventura is heavy with security enhancements & fixes
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'smacOS Ventura and Monday's macOS Monterey 12.6.1 update both offer a wide array of security fixes alongside performance improvements and new features. Shortly after releasing updates to its Mac operating systems on Monday, Apple...
How to use Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone's camera to insert photos or documents in your Mac and use it as aFaceTime camera as well. Here is how to use Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura.
An unapologetically plastic iPad isn't going to happen
A report claims that there was an internal Apple project to create a lower cost iPad that included a keyboard in the box, but it was abandoned. As Apple's newest iPad launch has had the peculiar effect of making last year's model seem more compelling, a new report claims that there could have been a different launch.
10.9-inch iPad review roundup: Strange compromises, oddly placed in Apple's lineup
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviews are in for the new10.9-inch iPad, with it being called a great tablet with multiple compromises that place it in a weird spot in the lineup. Apple announced the 10.9-inch iPad via a...
EU finalizes charger rule forcing USB-C on iPhones in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The European Union has given its final approval to the common charger directive, a plan that will force Apple and other electronics producers to use USB-C by 2024. Under the plan, USB-C ports will...
You'll be paying more for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One subs soon
The price of Apple's main subscription services including Apple Music, is rising by between $1 and $3 per month. For the first time since the launch of its major services Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One, Apple is raising the price of a monthly subscription. The increases will take effect from each user's next renewal, and in the US will be:
macOS Monterey & macOS Big Sur get security update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It isn't just macOS Ventura that got the latest security patches on Monday —macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur got them too. Three vulnerabilities found in older macOS versions have been patched for...
Urban Armor Gear releases rugged cases for 10th-gen iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Urban Armor Gear has released a handful of cases for the tenth-generationiPad in sleek and rugged designs. Similar to many of the company's products, these iPad cases meet military drop-test standards to protect the...
Apple will show more App Store ads from Oct. 25
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple will be bringing more ads to theApp Store on Tuesday in almost all territories, including ad placements within the Today tab. Initially warned about in September, Apple has reportedly started to contact developers,...
New 10.9-inch iPad and M2 iPad Pro review with Jason Aten
On this special episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, special guest Jason Aten joins us for reviews of Apple's new M2 iPad Pro and redesigned 10.9-inch iPad with Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's current iPad lineup and Apple Pencil choices are in a confusing moment. The new 10.9-inch iPad is redesigned with...
Apple releases iOS 16.1 with Shared iCloud Photo Library
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released itsiOS 16.1 update to the public, with iPhone owners now able to download the latest version of the mobile operating system. Arriving after multiple beta cycles, the update bringing iOS to...
iPadOS 16.1 review: imperfect preview of what's next
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The release of iPadOS 16 was delayed by a few weeks to address some bugginess in the new updates. It seems to have paid off as iPadOS 16.1 releases with a working version of Stage Manager and other new features.
Apple has new App Store rules for NFTs and cryptocurrency
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced updates to theApp Store Review Guidelines, offering guidance for apps offering cryptocurrency and NFTs. The company has remained relatively quiet on blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs,...
Best Buy beats Apple to 'MacBook as a subscription service' program
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Electronics retailer Best Buy has launched aMac equivalent of Apple's iPhone upgrade program, letting users lease a laptop over a three-year period. As rumors persist that Apple is looking to introduce a hardware subscription...
