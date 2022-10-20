ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

fox4news.com

Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
AZLE, TX
WFAA

Two hospital employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody

DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in Damages

One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Denton City Hall and doing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Police have arrested a suspect for breaking into Denton City Hall and causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage on Friday. According to Fox 4, 48-year-old David Lopez has been charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Denton officials responded to calls of a burglary-in-progress at City Hall, located at the 200 block of East McKinney Street.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
DALLAS, TX

