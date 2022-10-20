Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parolee Who Killed 2 Dallas Hospital Workers Was Ther to Kill Girlfriend and Self, Allegedlyjustpene50Dallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
Body found inside burning SUV in southeast Dallas
Dallas firefighters made a shocking discovery after they doused an SUV fire over the weekend. Saturday, they found the SUV completely swallowed up in flames in a wooded area in the Joppa neighborhood east of I-45
Two hospital employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody
DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
Parolee charged with capital murder in shooting at Methodist hospital maternity ward
A 30-year-old parolee is facing charges of capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed two staff members at a hospital maternity ward in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
police1.com
Video: Texas SWAT sniper fatally wounds suspect after man points gun at officers
FORT WORTH, Texas — Firing one round into his forearm and neck from across the street, a Fort Worth police SWAT sniper shot a man to death when he pointed a gun at other officers, according to an account the police department released on Thursday. Police were in a...
Man arrested for vandalizing Denton City Hall with urine and feces
A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into Denton City Hall in Denton, Texas, and “causing extreme damage to the City Manager’s Office,” that included urine and feces, according to police.
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in Damages
One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Denton City Hall and doing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Police have arrested a suspect for breaking into Denton City Hall and causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage on Friday. According to Fox 4, 48-year-old David Lopez has been charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Denton officials responded to calls of a burglary-in-progress at City Hall, located at the 200 block of East McKinney Street.
Euless police name suspect in recent shooting incident
Euless police are looking for the gunman who opened fire Thursday. Police were called to the Tides at Bear Creek, an apartment complex on East Ash Lane near Fuller Wiser Road.
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
Police search for woman who allegedly fled fatal hit-and-run
After a fatal hit-and-run this summer, the Dallas Police Department has asked for help to identify a suspect linked to the incident. The suspect is described as a woman in a dark SUV.
fox4news.com
18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
fox4news.com
Overnight crash in northwest Dallas sends two people to the hospital with serious injuries
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a major crash in Northwest Dallas early Sunday morning. According to police, a driver lost control of the car, struck the median, and hit a pick-up truck at the 10700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard just after 2 a.m.
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
Comments / 0