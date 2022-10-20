ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orionid meteor shower to peak in the early morning hours on Friday

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
 4 days ago
The Orionid meteor shower peaks in the predawn hours on Friday, giving the best chance at seeing nearly 15 meteors per hour.

Although these meteors can be visible late September through late November each year, the actual comet that the meteors stem from is only visible from Earth once every 76 years, Halley’s Comet.

The meteor shower itself is named after the Constellation Orion, which is the radiant or direction the meteors appear to come from.

The Orionids are considered one of the most beautiful meteor showers due to their brightness and speed, which can leave glowing “trains”. These fast meteors can also become fireballs which appear as a longer explosion of light for several seconds to minutes.

To catch the meteor shower, you’ll want to head out sometime after midnight in an area away from lights.

Look for Orion’s belt, which is the center of the constellation.

You should be able to see meteors from every angle, but the best viewing is at an angle of 45 to 90 degrees away from the constellation.

The meteors will appear longer versus looking directly at Orion.

Even though the peak is on the 21st, the forecast does call for some cloud cover overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

So if you are planning on seeing the shower, Saturday morning may provide a better view of the Orionids from Southwest Florida.

You will still be able to catch numerous meteors per hour from midnight Saturday through dawn.

