Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
macOS Ventura with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera & more now available
First announced at the company's WWDC 2022 keynote event in June, macOS Ventura has been through multiple rounds of beta testing since then. Now it's officially available to users. Here's everything you need to know about the next iteration to macOS, as well as where to download it. Stage Manager...
Apple Insider
tvOS 16.1 & watchOS 9.1 released by Apple with bug fixes
Apple has released watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 alongside the other major operating system updates with very little fanfare or user-facing features. The operating system update cycle tends to occur in sync, so alongside the macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 release, Apple's other systems got point updates as well. There aren't many changes beyond the usual bug fixes and improvements in tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1.
Apple Insider
YouTube iOS app getting ambient mode, plus zoom and rewind gestures
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In addition to new pinch and swiping gestures, YouTube is adding a new, darker theme to itsiOS app, online experience, and smart TV apps. After months of experiments — not all of them popular,...
Apple Insider
Apple's macOS Ventura is heavy with security enhancements & fixes
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'smacOS Ventura and Monday's macOS Monterey 12.6.1 update both offer a wide array of security fixes alongside performance improvements and new features. Shortly after releasing updates to its Mac operating systems on Monday, Apple...
Apple Insider
M2 iPad Pro review roundup: Familiar but much faster
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first reviews for Apple's updatediPad Pro lineup are here, and while M2 and Hover have been the focus, the lack of other updates is also very apparent to reviewers. Apple announced the 11-inch...
Apple Insider
You can't pair the first Apple Pencil with a USB-C iPad Pro
It's currently delayed by weeks, but the new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is an accessory required to use the first-generation Apple Pencil with the new tenth-generation iPad. The adapter is included for free with new purchases of the $99 first-generation Apple Pencil, or separately for $9. This means that...
Apple Insider
Level Lock+ review, new Apple TV 4K, & Netatmo drops HSV support
With another week comes another jam-packed episode of Homekit Insider where your hosts review the new Level Lock+, talk about the updated Apple TV 4K, and much more. There was plenty of news this week, including the launch of the Avia smart deadbolt that builds in a keypad and supports Apple Home Key. We also saw a new floor lamp from VOCOlinc that has multiple addressable color zones.
Apple Insider
EU finalizes charger rule forcing USB-C on iPhones in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The European Union has given its final approval to the common charger directive, a plan that will force Apple and other electronics producers to use USB-C by 2024. Under the plan, USB-C ports will...
Apple Insider
10.9-inch iPad review roundup: Strange compromises, oddly placed in Apple's lineup
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviews are in for the new10.9-inch iPad, with it being called a great tablet with multiple compromises that place it in a weird spot in the lineup. Apple announced the 10.9-inch iPad via a...
Apple Insider
An unapologetically plastic iPad isn't going to happen
A report claims that there was an internal Apple project to create a lower cost iPad that included a keyboard in the box, but it was abandoned. As Apple's newest iPad launch has had the peculiar effect of making last year's model seem more compelling, a new report claims that there could have been a different launch.
Apple Insider
Apple updates SKAdNetwork API that allows for private ad campaigns
Alongside iPadOS 16.1, iOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura, Apple has updated its ad network API for advertisers that promises to measure ad campaigns while maintaining user privacy. The company has been planning to introduce ads within services such as the App Store as it seeks to grow amid a mature smartphone market. One way to do that is through more ads.
Apple Insider
You'll be paying more for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One subs soon
The price of Apple's main subscription services including Apple Music, is rising by between $1 and $3 per month. For the first time since the launch of its major services Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One, Apple is raising the price of a monthly subscription. The increases will take effect from each user's next renewal, and in the US will be:
Apple Insider
Apple will show more App Store ads from Oct. 25
Apple will be bringing more ads to the App Store on Tuesday in almost all territories, including ad placements within the Today tab. Initially warned about in September, Apple has reportedly started to contact developers, notifying them that the new ad spots will go live on October 25. The ads will appear in the respective regional App Stores in all countries where it operates, with the exception of China.
Apple Insider
New 10.9-inch iPad and M2 iPad Pro review with Jason Aten
On this special episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, special guest Jason Aten joins us for reviews of Apple's new M2 iPad Pro and redesigned 10.9-inch iPad with Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's current iPad lineup and Apple Pencil choices are in a confusing moment. The new 10.9-inch iPad is redesigned with...
Apple Insider
Third-party MagSafe accessories are about to look a lot nicer
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Third-partyMagSafe chargers are about to become much more varied, as Apple is now offering an updated MagSafe module to manufacturers that isn't the bright white circle that has been standard since launch. To date,...
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1 with Shared iCloud Photo Library
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released itsiOS 16.1 update to the public, with iPhone owners now able to download the latest version of the mobile operating system. Arriving after multiple beta cycles, the update bringing iOS to...
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.1 review: imperfect preview of what's next
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The release of iPadOS 16 was delayed by a few weeks to address some bugginess in the new updates. It seems to have paid off as iPadOS 16.1 releases with a working version of Stage Manager and other new features.
Apple Insider
Apple has new App Store rules for NFTs and cryptocurrency
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced updates to theApp Store Review Guidelines, offering guidance for apps offering cryptocurrency and NFTs. The company has remained relatively quiet on blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs,...
Apple Insider
Urban Armor Gear releases rugged cases for 10th-gen iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Urban Armor Gear has released a handful of cases for the tenth-generationiPad in sleek and rugged designs. Similar to many of the company's products, these iPad cases meet military drop-test standards to protect the...
Apple Insider
macOS Monterey & macOS Big Sur get security update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It isn't just macOS Ventura that got the latest security patches on Monday —macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur got them too. Three vulnerabilities found in older macOS versions have been patched for...
Comments / 0