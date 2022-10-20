ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

New Development of the Year: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach

Developed by the award-winning Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach is a transformative, two-tower property setting a new aesthetic standard in the area. Its interiors and lush landscape features have been meticulously curated by world-renowned designer Piero Lissoni, with architectural design by Revuelta Architecture International.
Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1

Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center

Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
In numbers: FLIBS 2022 welcomes more than 150 superyachts

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will welcome 157 yachts above 24 metres at its 2022 edition, which makes up 12 per cent of the total vessels at the show. More than 1,300 craft, ranging from Jet Skis to superyachts, are due to attend the event, making it the largest in-water boat show in the world.
NOAA: Invest 94L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models Update

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, October 24, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 94L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 94L is a trough of...
Inside Brickell’s Puttshack, a Massive New High-Tech Mini Golf Bar and Restaurant

Chicago-based indoor mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack has made its way to Miami, debuting its fourth location in the United States inside Brickell City Centre. The 27,000-square-foot space boasts three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses alongside plenty of food and drink options. The atmosphere at Puttshack leans more nightclub...
Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 23, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome State Sen. Annette Taddeo, State Senate candidates Alexis Calatayud and Janelle Perez, and Miami-Dade Commission candidate Jorge Fors. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation

It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
