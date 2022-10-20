Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Click10.com
Large military hospital ship docks at Port Miami before upcoming humanitarian mission
MIAMI – A big sendoff from South Florida as military officers and crew members onboard one of the U.S. Navy’s largest hospital ships made a stop in Miami before leaving on their next humanitarian mission. The USNS Comfort docked at Port Miami Sunday morning to pick up supplies...
Click10.com
Cuban authorities accuse pilot who defected in Soviet-era biplane of ‘air piracy’
MIAMI – Cuban authorities are accusing the Cuban pilot who defected to the United States on Friday of international and national crimes. The Instituto de Aeronáutica Civil de Cuba, or the IACC, released a statement accusing the pilot of international air piracy, and of violations of operational safety, and Cuban aeronautical regulations.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
New Development of the Year: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach
Developed by the award-winning Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach is a transformative, two-tower property setting a new aesthetic standard in the area. Its interiors and lush landscape features have been meticulously curated by world-renowned designer Piero Lissoni, with architectural design by Revuelta Architecture International.
miamicurated.com
Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1
Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
southbeachtopchefs.com
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center
Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
boatinternational.com
In numbers: FLIBS 2022 welcomes more than 150 superyachts
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will welcome 157 yachts above 24 metres at its 2022 edition, which makes up 12 per cent of the total vessels at the show. More than 1,300 craft, ranging from Jet Skis to superyachts, are due to attend the event, making it the largest in-water boat show in the world.
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 94L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models Update
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, October 24, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 94L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 94L is a trough of...
Eater
Inside Brickell’s Puttshack, a Massive New High-Tech Mini Golf Bar and Restaurant
Chicago-based indoor mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack has made its way to Miami, debuting its fourth location in the United States inside Brickell City Centre. The 27,000-square-foot space boasts three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses alongside plenty of food and drink options. The atmosphere at Puttshack leans more nightclub...
Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed
Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
What's the origin of the Cuban sandwich? Researchers set out to settle the debate
The origin of the sandwich has been a long-standing debate between Tampa and Miami, which both claim ownership. The truth is neither came up with it.
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
Baby Falls From 3rd Story of Coral Springs Apartment Building
A baby fell from a third-story patio at a Coral Springs apartment building Sunday, authorities said. The child, who is around one year old, was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a precaution due to the height of the fall, authorities said. The incident happened near 2900 Riverside Drive.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 23, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome State Sen. Annette Taddeo, State Senate candidates Alexis Calatayud and Janelle Perez, and Miami-Dade Commission candidate Jorge Fors. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
CBS News
Get Hired! Companies looking to fill 6,500 positions at mega-job fair in Sunrise
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at an upcoming mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena,...
Click10.com
Broward man claims $ 1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
COOPER CITY, Fla. – A South Florida man has claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket prize. David Thomas, 55, of Cooper City, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor demands more oversight of Miami Seaquarium after fallout of USDA inspection report
MIAMI – More fallout after a new scathing USDA inspection report on the Miami Seaquarium, accusing staff of deliberately underfeeding dolphins, causing those dolphins to become aggressive with both trainers and members of the public. Now, Miami-Dade County is stepping up, saying more oversight is needed and is coming...
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation
It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
