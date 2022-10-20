ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

radiokenai.com

Borough Mayor Special Election On Assembly Agenda

Public discussion on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Ordinance 2022-19-19 regarding a special election for the position of KPB Mayor will be held on Tuesday, October 25th as part of the scheduled Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly general meeting. Borough Ordinance 2022-19-19 includes:. Section 1. That the Assembly directs the Borough Clerk...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
kdll.org

Former borough employee charged for secretly photographing women and girls, including at school pools

A former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee is accused of photographing women and girls without their consent at schools and his home in Soldotna. Thirty-three-year-old Isaac Davis, of Soldotna, was arrested Friday on six felony charges — five charges of indecent viewing or photography and one count for tampering with physical evidence — for allegedly taking illicit photos and videos of a minor at the Skyview Middle School pool in Soldotna and a woman at his home without her knowledge.
SOLDOTNA, AK
kdll.org

Waste to wood: Plastic recycling program plans expansion to Soldotna

Since this summer, the Kenai Peninsula has had a new way to recycle its plastics. Engineer Patrick Simpson collects used plastics from Seward, Soldotna and Homer to keep them out of the ocean — and to turn them into recycled lumber. The plastic is collected and stored in large...
SEWARD, AK
radiokenai.com

Peninsula Teams Face Statewide Field In Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament

A full Friday of pool play and a Saturday of bracket play at the Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament produced positive results for Kenai, SoHi and Nikiski in the final, statewide volleyball tournament before the upcoming conference tournaments for high school volleyball. The Dimond Lynx win the 2022 Dimond-Service Volleyball Tournament with...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Nikiski Earns Three Top Denali Football Post-Season Awards

The Nikiski Bulldog football team represented the Denali Conference in the ASAA Division III football playoffs as the lone representative for the conference. Now the Bulldogs receive three top Denali Conference honors and fifteen 1st team selections. The Denali Conference football awards have been announced. Nikiski, which won the conference...
NIKISKI, AK
radiokenai.com

Stars Dominate Luke Spruill Tournament With 12 Individual Champions

Soldotna topped the podium in 10 weight classes in the boys competition and two girls divisions at the Luke Spruill Memorial Wrestling Tournament contested on Saturday at Kenai Central High School. Five Peninsula schools and Anchorage Christian wrestled through 18 brackets including five girls divisions and 13 boys divisions. Soldotna...
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Brown Bears Sweep Last Place Wisconsin Windigo

The Kenai River Brown Bears, in their second home weekend series, took two from the first-year Wisconsin Windigo in North American Hockey League action at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. The Brown Bears added a pair of victories and four points to their Midwest Division leading 23 points and improved...
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Troopers K-9 Unit Responds To Nikiski Call-Out

The Alaska State Trooper K-9 Team responded to the Hunger Hut in Nikiski Tuesday, October 18th, regarding a disturbance and threatening behavior at the bar. According to the AST report, the Hunger Hut bartender reported an intoxicated male entered the bar and due to his level of intoxication was refused service. The male identified as Jason Adam Young (age 50) began causing a disturbance in the bar and threatening people inside the bar. Young was asked to leave, and he refused. Young departed once he was told the police were called.
NIKISKI, AK

