Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 2:30 Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.
Homeless man assaulted, killed in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the […]
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
Man dies after being taken to hospital from Myrtle Beach jail, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Thursday after being taken to a hospital from the Myrtle Beach jail, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Brandon Campbell, 30, died at about 1 a.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center hours after he was taken there from the jail, Willard said. An autopsy […]
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WECT
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
North Georgia deputies make large drug bust after traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga — North Georgia deputies pulled a woman over for a traffic stop before she was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. Shanna Edwards of Wilmington, North Carolina, was pulled over for a traffic violation on...
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
foxwilmington.com
Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a crash involving the moped he was driving and a pickup truck on Wednesday night, October 19. Stephen Wayne Jenkins, who was 63 years old, died from his injuries. The fatal...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man to spend 7 years in prison for selling drugs after serving 12 years for murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 7 years (84 months) in prison for distributing methamphetamine. 32-year-old Anthony Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after serving an approximately 12-year sentence for Second Degree Murder before recently receiving the latest ruling.
WMBF
Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
foxwilmington.com
Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Anthony Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, per a U.S. Department of Justice release. Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, allegedly sold an undercover agent 27 grams of actual methamphetamine. Law enforcement...
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code...
foxwilmington.com
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Julia Olson-Boseman, the chair of New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners, was in court last month. Under oath, she provided several revelations about her spending habits, drug and alcohol use, and her attempt to get a job at a facility she championed as a commissioner, and which the county is helping to fund.
Comments / 0