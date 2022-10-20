Read full article on original website
WKRN
2 people shot outside Middle Tennessee hookah bar
Two people shot outside Clarksville, TN hookah bar Sunday morning.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
WKRN
2 injured in Columbia ambulance crash
Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon.
WKRN
12-year-old flown to Vanderbilt after accident
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter.
WKRN
Juveniles arrested for robbery, carjacking
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for help with daughter missing for over a month
Metro Nashville Police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center, after she was reported missing on September 22, 2022.
WKRN
Loretta Lynn Memorial Concert: Concerns over fake tickets
Fans will gather from all over the world for the Queen of country music's memorial in Music City, but some are trying to take advantage of fans by selling tickets to the free event.
WKRN
Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville
Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville.
WKRN
Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro
A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
WKRN
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee's 'Right to Work'
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
1 dead following Hendersonville apartment fire
One person has died after an apartment caught fire Saturday night in Hendersonville.
WKRN
Bellevue food truck targeted for second time
Last fall, a Bellevue Philly cheese steak business was burglarized. Now, roughly a year later, they were hit again, but this time, vandals took an entire food truck.
WKRN
Man flees from police onto BNA taxiway
Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Newsmaker: Inaugural Stars, Stripes and Songs concert. Michigan teen pleads guilty to school shooting that …. Michigan teen pleads guilty to school shooting that killed 4 students. Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville. Digital parking meter overhaul in downtown Nashville. Suspect stopped...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
2 teens charged after robbing women near pedestrian bridge
Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
WKRN
Swing into Nashville Zoo to meet the Gibbons
If you are at the Nashville Zoo in the morning, you will hear the signature sound of the Gibbons call.
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
