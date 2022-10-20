Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WAFF
Fashion icons to dress up as this Halloween
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a costume that’s a little more fashion-forward, Monkee’s of Huntsville is showing us some of their fave ideas!. From groovy ‘70s costumes to modern day movie icons, there are plenty of costume...
WAFF
The Trunk or Treat you don’t want to miss in New Market
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With all the Halloween events happening around town, its hard to know where to take the whole family!. Harmon Scrap Metal, LLC is hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 29 that is fit for the whole fam!. At Sharon Johnston Park in...
WAFF
Housing market showing signs of slowing down in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If your home is on the market, you might be having a tough time selling it these days. Home sales cooled off in September in the Huntsville area but buyers are facing problems of their own. High-interest rates and low inventory have them underwhelmed. The Vice...
WAFF
Section of Pulaski Pike to close for maintenance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, a section of Pulaski Pike will be closed while Huntsville Utilities performs maintenance. According to Huntsville Utilities, the closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbound lanes of Pulaski Pike between Sparkman Dr. and Darlene Circle will...
WAFF
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were involved in a golf cart and car crash in Madison on Monday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., HEMSI responded to the scene near the intersection of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two children were on...
WAFF
Somerville man dies in accidental drowning
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to an emergency call on the Honeycomb area of the lake around 4:20 pm. According to the coroner, Frank James Bukszar, 52, of Somerville was pronounced dead on the scene, due to an apparent drowning. The 911...
WAFF
Austinville Elementary going virtual after RSV, Flu outbreaks
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An elementary school in Decatur will be closing for a couple of days due to illness outbreaks. Austinville Elementary School will close Tuesday and Wednesday due to a flu outbreak and RSV. According to a release from Decatur City Schools, nearly 100 students are out sick...
WAFF
48 Blitz: Regular season football schedule wraps up in Week 10
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last week of the high school football regular season is finally here. Teams wrapped up the final week of region play last week, so this week’s match-ups are non-region opponents. Playoff standings are already set, which means for some, this will be their final...
WAFF
Madison Co. deputy hospitalized following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night a Madison County Deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd. The deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had three outstanding warrants.
WAFF
Huntsville church active in attempting to increase voter turnout
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than 3 weeks Alabama voters will decide several powerful positions including who will be our Governor and next US Senator. Leaders at local churches are doing their part to get more people to the polls, especially in minority communities. “It seems that there are...
WAFF
Witness testimony continues in Guntersville murder trial
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jimmy Spencer’s capital murder trial enters its second week on Monday. He’s accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. The prosecution is expected to call more witnesses to the stand this week. On Friday, State Investigator Trooper Joe Parish described the crime...
WAFF
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting
MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.
Comments / 0