ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Fashion icons to dress up as this Halloween

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a costume that’s a little more fashion-forward, Monkee’s of Huntsville is showing us some of their fave ideas!. From groovy ‘70s costumes to modern day movie icons, there are plenty of costume...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

The Trunk or Treat you don’t want to miss in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With all the Halloween events happening around town, its hard to know where to take the whole family!. Harmon Scrap Metal, LLC is hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 29 that is fit for the whole fam!. At Sharon Johnston Park in...
NEW MARKET, AL
WAFF

Section of Pulaski Pike to close for maintenance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, a section of Pulaski Pike will be closed while Huntsville Utilities performs maintenance. According to Huntsville Utilities, the closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbound lanes of Pulaski Pike between Sparkman Dr. and Darlene Circle will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two children involved in golf cart, car crash

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were involved in a golf cart and car crash in Madison on Monday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., HEMSI responded to the scene near the intersection of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two children were on...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Somerville man dies in accidental drowning

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to an emergency call on the Honeycomb area of the lake around 4:20 pm. According to the coroner, Frank James Bukszar, 52, of Somerville was pronounced dead on the scene, due to an apparent drowning. The 911...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

Austinville Elementary going virtual after RSV, Flu outbreaks

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An elementary school in Decatur will be closing for a couple of days due to illness outbreaks. Austinville Elementary School will close Tuesday and Wednesday due to a flu outbreak and RSV. According to a release from Decatur City Schools, nearly 100 students are out sick...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

48 Blitz: Regular season football schedule wraps up in Week 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last week of the high school football regular season is finally here. Teams wrapped up the final week of region play last week, so this week’s match-ups are non-region opponents. Playoff standings are already set, which means for some, this will be their final...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville church active in attempting to increase voter turnout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than 3 weeks Alabama voters will decide several powerful positions including who will be our Governor and next US Senator. Leaders at local churches are doing their part to get more people to the polls, especially in minority communities. “It seems that there are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Witness testimony continues in Guntersville murder trial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jimmy Spencer’s capital murder trial enters its second week on Monday. He’s accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018. The prosecution is expected to call more witnesses to the stand this week. On Friday, State Investigator Trooper Joe Parish described the crime...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy