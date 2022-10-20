Col. John F. “Jack” Graham, 90, of St. Louis died Oct. 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Col. Graham served with the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for 39 years. His military career began with the 11th Airborne Division at the age of 20. He later served as commander of the 10th PSYOP at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and with the 102nd Army Reserve Command in St. Louis. He also retired from civil service as a department manager with DMAC. He was a member of South County Baptist Church and Gideons International. Born Dec. 6, 1931, in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, he was the son of the late Ella (Dieken) and John F Graham II. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years: Mable “Gerry” (Dunn) Graham.

