Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
St Louis shooting leaves three dead including the suspecthellasSaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Tyler Conway, 28, Arnold
Tyler Conway, 28, of Arnold died Oct. 20, 2022, in Ballwin. Mr. Conway worked in sales for AT&T. Born July 6, 1994, in St. Louis, he was the son of David Conway of Arnold and Brenda (McCrady) Conway of St. Louis. In addition to his parents, he is survived by...
myleaderpaper.com
Col. John F. “Jack” Graham, 90, St. Louis
Col. John F. “Jack” Graham, 90, of St. Louis died Oct. 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Col. Graham served with the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for 39 years. His military career began with the 11th Airborne Division at the age of 20. He later served as commander of the 10th PSYOP at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and with the 102nd Army Reserve Command in St. Louis. He also retired from civil service as a department manager with DMAC. He was a member of South County Baptist Church and Gideons International. Born Dec. 6, 1931, in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, he was the son of the late Ella (Dieken) and John F Graham II. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years: Mable “Gerry” (Dunn) Graham.
myleaderpaper.com
Bruce A. Winckel, 57, Bonne Terre
Bruce A. Winckel, 57, of Bonne Terre died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Winckel was a senior warehouse manager at Midland Paper. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf, his dogs and attending events involving his children and grandchildren. Born Nov. 8, 1964, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Robert L. “Bob” and Edith (Cox) Winckel.
myleaderpaper.com
Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, Imperial
Roland J. Schiller Jr., 79, of Imperial died Oct. 12, 2022. Mr. Schiller enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, bowling, casinos, horse racing, camping, traveling and spending time with his dogs. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in St. Louis, the son of the late Marie (Kelly) and Roland J. Schiller...
myleaderpaper.com
Kimmswick’s city clerk and treasurer steps down
Kimmswick is searching for someone new to help run the Mississippi River town. Tammy Benack has resigned as Kimmswick’s city clerk and treasurer after serving in those roles and others for the past 11 years. She said her final day was Sept. 30. “It was just time to move...
myleaderpaper.com
Little House of Neurodiversity aims to help a spectrum of people
The Little House of Neurodiversity has some big plans. The group was started late last year by two women from Hillsboro, Rebecca Manion and Heidi Rosenthal, and it advocates for and supports county residents who are termed “neurodiverse,” as well as their families and other caregivers. According to...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, Festus
George Albert Gilliam Sr., 92, of Festus died Oct. 17, 2022, at Scenic View Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mr. Gilliam worked as a truck driver for Overnight, UPS and Yellow Freight. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed fishing and watching St Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football, but most of all, he liked spending time with his family. Born March 10, 1930, in Huzzah, he was the son of the late Luther and Lola (Brakefield) Gilliam.
myleaderpaper.com
Phillip K. Gebhardt, 65, Festus
Phillip K. Gebhardt, 65, of Festus died Sept. 30, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gebhardt owned and operated Gebhardt Real Estate and Legal Services and was a board member of Habitat for Humanity and Kress Farms and was a University of Missouri Extension representative. Born May 22, 1957, in Columbia, he was the son of the late Billie (Ballew) and Maurice R. Gebhardt.
myleaderpaper.com
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, House Springs
Ruth Mae Barnhart, 96, of House Springs died Oct. 19, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Barnhart worked at the Mallinckrodt pharmaceutical company and later with her husband in their pilot car business, which escorted oversized loads. She then was a housekeeper before retiring at 87. She grew up in a small farmhouse. After her father died when she was 12, she lived with her maternal grandparents while her mother worked. She graduated from Vienna High School. She enjoyed spending time with and taking care of family. Born Sept. 22, 1926, in Maries County, she was the daughter of the late Riley A. and Una (Wiles) Barnhart.
myleaderpaper.com
Assessor says personal property tax bills won’t skyrocket
Jefferson County drivers shouldn’t suffer too much sticker shock when they receive their personal property tax bills next month. Assessor Bob Boyer said there have been reports from surrounding counties that because of skyrocketing prices on both new and used vehicles, residents will see spikes in personal property tax bills.
myleaderpaper.com
Joyce Lynn Carlson, 59, Festus
Joyce Lynn Carlson, 59, of Festus died Oct. 11, 2022, in Crystal City. Mrs. Carlson worked as a graphic designer for many years. Born Oct. 17, 1962, in Dallas, Texas, she was the daughter of Arlene Carlson and the late James Carlson. She is survived by a son: Christopher Todd...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus remains under boil order; Festus R-6 schools cancel classes
Residents and businesses in the city of Festus remain under a boil order advisory until further notice. The city was placed under the order around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, after a water main break on South Mill Avenue. After many residents suffered a period of low water pressure while...
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen from nature preserve in High Ridge
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an SUV from a parking lot at the Pleasant Valley Nature Preserve in High Ridge. The gray 2016 Ford Explorer was valued at about $20,000, authorities reported. The victim said she arrived at the nature preserve, 6701 Twin River...
myleaderpaper.com
U-Haul truck stolen from Imperial gas station found in Mississippi
A U-Haul box truck was stolen from an Imperial gas station and later was recovered in Jackson, Miss. The 2015 GMC truck was stolen from Dickman’s Gas Mart, which rents trucks and trailers, between 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9:55 a.m. Oct. 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Former Arnold man sentenced to 18-years for trying to entice minor
Joshua L. Brown, 40, formerly of Arnold, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to entice a girl younger than 14 to have sex with him. Brown is a prior offender and previously served seven years in prison for child molestation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Cletus Allen Williamson, 94, Arnold
Cletus Allen Williamson, 94, of Arnold died Oct. 17, 2022. Mr. Williamson owned and operated Arnold Sew and Vac more than 30 years after working for the Singer Sewing Machine Co. for more than 25 years. He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea. He enjoyed following the University of Alabama, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was born Jan. 10, 1928, in Crenshaw County, Ala.
myleaderpaper.com
Two women hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus woman and an Illinois woman were injured Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Meyer Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:14 a.m., Angelah M. McPherson, 25, of Festus, in a northbound 2003 Buick LeSabre, was turning left...
myleaderpaper.com
Cadet man hurt after SUV runs off Hwy. 21, hits tree
A man from Cadet was injured in a one-vehicle traffic accident early Friday evening, Oct. 21, on Hwy. 21 south of Vineland Road in the De Soto area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Robert Ross, 73, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape south on Hwy. 21 at 6:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, where he struck a tree.
myleaderpaper.com
Swords stolen from High Ridge home
Thirteen collectible swords were stolen from a home in the 6400 block of Antire Road in High Ridge. The swords were valued at about $300, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she left her house at about 4:30 a.m. Sept. 30, and when she returned home...
Comments / 0