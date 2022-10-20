Read full article on original website
Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
Four sentenced for running Newark, NJ ‘drive-through’ heroin ring
NEWARK — A quartet of New Jersey men has been sentenced to a combined 36 years behind bars after all pleading guilty in the spring in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring that operated near Interstate 78 in New Jersey's most populous city. The New Jersey Office of the...
Subway crime: Some riders, officials skeptical of promises
NEW YORK - Inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station in the Bronx, riders are leaning against pillars, their backs against the walls. "I felt very nervous about it," said one subway rider." I feel like after seeing that guy pushing someone, it just made me so nervous. " At...
Subway crime: Woman stabbed in arm in Manhattan station
NEW YORK - A woman was stabbed in the arm inside a Manhattan subway station Sunday afternoon. According to the NYPD, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at St. Nicholas and West 191st Street in Washington Heights. Authorities say a woman was stabbed in the arm, about it is...
Subway drags man to his death after bag caught in door
NEW YORK - A commuter was killed inside an Upper West Side subway station in what appears to be a tragic accident. A subway train struck and killed a man at the Columbus Circle station just before 5 p.m., the NYPD said. The man was waiting on the southbound platform...
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep
Feds: 'Extensive' Video Shows Gunman Robbing Trio Of NJ Phamarcies For Drugs
Three different pharmacies in Elizabeth were robbed of medications by an Irvington man with the same MO, federal authorities charged. Charles Johnson, 28, was arrested after investigators reviewed "extensive" surveillance video following the holdups in June and July, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said. Johnson took a...
Knockout game? Man punched onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack
NEW YORK - Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who is accused of a random punch attack that sent the victim plunging off the platform onto the subway tracks. It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the 149th Street Grand Concourse Subway Station in the Bronx. A 62-year-old man was...
Bronx man, 62, fatally shot in head
NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, identified as Russell Scott Wells, unconscious on E. 219th Street, near Barnes Avenue, in Williamsbridge just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Photos Released Of Newark Stabbing, Shooting Suspect
Newark police seek the public's help identifying the pictured suspect in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on a call of shots fired. Responding officers found a juvenile stabbing victim who was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
Grand jury: Not enough evidence to indict teen for fatally shooting 15-year-old
Prosecutors and police failed to provide enough evidence for a murder indictment against the 18-year-old who was charged with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old last week.
Carjacker Shot By Paterson Detective Was Armed With Blank Pistol: NJ Attorney General
A 33-year-old motorist shot and killed by Paterson police was armed with what police later found was a blank pistol as he tried to seize other vehicles after fleeing a crash on foot, authorities said. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, FL, was identified as the man who died in the...
Rikers inmate dies by suicide, 17th death and 6th suicide this year: report
A 28-year-old man imprisoned at Rikers Island died early Saturday morning, according to the Department of Correction. The DOC said Erick Tavira’s cause of death is under investigation by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Rikers Island Dismantled One Shower Cage. Why is the Jail is Keeping 8 Others Intact?
Last month, a jail oversight board publicly shamed Rikers Island officials for using showers as de facto cages – locking detainees in narrow stalls for hours at a time. The NYC Department of Correction responded by pledging to dismantle one shower cage in the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC), a building that houses adult and juvenile males.
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in Newark
Prison sentences for four men convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in NewarkMorristown Minute. An 8-Month Investigation Led to the Seizure of 2 AR-15s, 10 Handguns, 100k bags of Heroin, over a Kilo of Crack and Powder Cocaine, & more than $195k in cash.
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Alleged Serial Bank Robber Has Hit More Than a Dozen Locations Across NYC
An alleged serial bank robber is on the run, with police saying he has hit more than a dozen banks across New York City. Police released images of the man who they said has been robbing bank after bank — 18 in all — in Manhattan and Queens, with the latest incident coming at a midtown bank on East 57th Street and Third Avenue on Thursday. According to police, the casually dressed criminal sported a baseball hat and told those inside the branch that he had a gun.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
