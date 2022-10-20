ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor

Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Subway crime: Some riders, officials skeptical of promises

NEW YORK - Inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station in the Bronx, riders are leaning against pillars, their backs against the walls. "I felt very nervous about it," said one subway rider." I feel like after seeing that guy pushing someone, it just made me so nervous. " At...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Subway crime: Woman stabbed in arm in Manhattan station

NEW YORK - A woman was stabbed in the arm inside a Manhattan subway station Sunday afternoon. According to the NYPD, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at St. Nicholas and West 191st Street in Washington Heights. Authorities say a woman was stabbed in the arm, about it is...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Subway drags man to his death after bag caught in door

NEW YORK - A commuter was killed inside an Upper West Side subway station in what appears to be a tragic accident. A subway train struck and killed a man at the Columbus Circle station just before 5 p.m., the NYPD said. The man was waiting on the southbound platform...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Knockout game? Man punched onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who is accused of a random punch attack that sent the victim plunging off the platform onto the subway tracks. It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the 149th Street Grand Concourse Subway Station in the Bronx. A 62-year-old man was...
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

Bronx man, 62, fatally shot in head

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, identified as Russell Scott Wells, unconscious on E. 219th Street, near Barnes Avenue, in Williamsbridge just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Photos Released Of Newark Stabbing, Shooting Suspect

Newark police seek the public's help identifying the pictured suspect in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on a call of shots fired. Responding officers found a juvenile stabbing victim who was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Rikers Island Dismantled One Shower Cage. Why is the Jail is Keeping 8 Others Intact?

Last month, a jail oversight board publicly shamed Rikers Island officials for using showers as de facto cages – locking detainees in narrow stalls for hours at a time. The NYC Department of Correction responded by pledging to dismantle one shower cage in the Eric M. Taylor Center (EMTC), a building that houses adult and juvenile males.
NBC New York

Alleged Serial Bank Robber Has Hit More Than a Dozen Locations Across NYC

An alleged serial bank robber is on the run, with police saying he has hit more than a dozen banks across New York City. Police released images of the man who they said has been robbing bank after bank — 18 in all — in Manhattan and Queens, with the latest incident coming at a midtown bank on East 57th Street and Third Avenue on Thursday. According to police, the casually dressed criminal sported a baseball hat and told those inside the branch that he had a gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy