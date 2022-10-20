An alleged serial bank robber is on the run, with police saying he has hit more than a dozen banks across New York City. Police released images of the man who they said has been robbing bank after bank — 18 in all — in Manhattan and Queens, with the latest incident coming at a midtown bank on East 57th Street and Third Avenue on Thursday. According to police, the casually dressed criminal sported a baseball hat and told those inside the branch that he had a gun.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO