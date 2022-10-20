CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Over 80 Northeast Ohio ‘mom and pop’ businesses applied for this year’s Cleveland Chain Reaction program and 22 finalists were chosen. Who made the cut? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton introduces us to 11 promising local entrepreneurs. Click here for more information about Cleveland Chain Reaction.
Kayembe is turning one and you are invited to celebrate! Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer & Todd Meany learn more about the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's plans for the adorable gorilla's big day and also about a brand new children's book launched to commemorate Kayembe's birthday. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/shop.
Right now, there is a need for nurses greater than ever across Northeast Ohio. UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital is looking for talented nurses to join their compassionate and dedicated team of Women’s Health professionals. Joining the UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital Team comes with many benefits including a sign-on...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few clouds move in tonight as we end another beautiful day. These clouds won’t produce any precipitation but will keep temperatures a few degrees “warmer” tonight as we fall back into the upper 40s and low 50s. A cool start to the...
Comments / 0