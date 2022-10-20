ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colombia urged to push human rights in renewed relationship with Venezuela

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia could use its restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela to help curb human rights violations in its neighbor, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday. Colombia and Venezuela reopened a major crossing point to cargo transport between...
China appoints three policy bank executives after party congress

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has named Xu Shouben and Wang Weidong as vice presidents of China Development Bank (CDB), the nation’s biggest policy lender, according to statements released by China’s banking regulator on Monday. Xu, born in 1969, previously served as vice president of Industrial and Commercial...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Iran’s atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server of one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday. “This move was made with the aim of attracting public attention,” the atomic...
Russia to raise Ukraine ‘dirty bomb’ accusation at U.N., diplomats say

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia plans to raise at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” attack, diplomats said. Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body,...
Lesotho electoral body says made a mistake over parliament seats

MASERU (Reuters) – Voting authorities in Lesotho have said they incorrectly allocated parliamentary seats after an Oct. 7 election, asking the country’s top court to reverse the allocations and halt the legislature’s first sitting, court papers showed on Saturday. The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), founded by...
Greenpeace activists stage protest inside public area of UK parliament

LONDON (Reuters) – More than 30 Greenpeace activists had entered a public area within Britain’s houses of parliament on Monday to stage a protest, the group said. The protesters shouted slogans asking the government to take more action on rising energy bills, a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by...
Reaction to China’s 20th Communist Party Congress

(Reuters) – China’s Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. Here is initial reaction:. ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC...
Iran’s Guards warn cleric over ‘agitating’ in restive southeast

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accused a Sunni cleric of agitating against the Islamic Republic and warned it may cost him dearly after he said officials including the supreme leader were responsible for dozens killed in the city of Zahedan last month. Amnesty International has said security...
Trump ally Barrack takes stand in own defense at ‘foreign agent’ trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, took the witness stand in his own defense on Monday in his trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Barrack used his...
Uganda says 9 more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala; toll rises to 14

(Reuters) – Uganda reported nine more Ebola cases on Sunday in its Kampala region, bringing the total number of cases to 14 in the last two days, the country’s health minister said in a tweet. “The 9 cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda...
Trump is not ‘man enough’ to testify in Jan. 6 probe, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump is too much of a coward to obey a subpoena from the U.S. Congress compelling him to testify to a special committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.
Syrian refugees cling on in Turkey, Lebanon as fears over coerced returns grow

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The first Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return home under a new repatriation scheme will leave on Wednesday, but few in worn-down camps in the central Bekaa Valley said they would sign up. Rights groups fear the programme may not be as voluntary as it purports...

