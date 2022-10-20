Read full article on original website
Colombia urged to push human rights in renewed relationship with Venezuela
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia could use its restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela to help curb human rights violations in its neighbor, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday. Colombia and Venezuela reopened a major crossing point to cargo transport between...
China appoints three policy bank executives after party congress
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has named Xu Shouben and Wang Weidong as vice presidents of China Development Bank (CDB), the nation’s biggest policy lender, according to statements released by China’s banking regulator on Monday. Xu, born in 1969, previously served as vice president of Industrial and Commercial...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership contest- The Times political editor
(Reuters) – Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, The Times political editor tweeted on Sunday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Iran’s atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server of one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday. “This move was made with the aim of attracting public attention,” the atomic...
Russia to raise Ukraine ‘dirty bomb’ accusation at U.N., diplomats say
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia plans to raise at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” attack, diplomats said. Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body,...
Lesotho electoral body says made a mistake over parliament seats
MASERU (Reuters) – Voting authorities in Lesotho have said they incorrectly allocated parliamentary seats after an Oct. 7 election, asking the country’s top court to reverse the allocations and halt the legislature’s first sitting, court papers showed on Saturday. The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), founded by...
Iran “strongly condemns” call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine -IRNA
(Reuters) – Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, the official IRNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying. Nasser Kanaani said Friday’s call by the so...
Russia brings Ukraine ‘dirty bomb’ claim to U.N. as West rejects it as false
UNITED NATIONS/KYIV (Reuters) – Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Russia sent a letter on its claims about...
Greenpeace activists stage protest inside public area of UK parliament
LONDON (Reuters) – More than 30 Greenpeace activists had entered a public area within Britain’s houses of parliament on Monday to stage a protest, the group said. The protesters shouted slogans asking the government to take more action on rising energy bills, a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by...
Reaction to China’s 20th Communist Party Congress
(Reuters) – China’s Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. Here is initial reaction:. ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC...
Iran’s Guards warn cleric over ‘agitating’ in restive southeast
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accused a Sunni cleric of agitating against the Islamic Republic and warned it may cost him dearly after he said officials including the supreme leader were responsible for dozens killed in the city of Zahedan last month. Amnesty International has said security...
Trump ally Barrack takes stand in own defense at ‘foreign agent’ trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, took the witness stand in his own defense on Monday in his trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Barrack used his...
Uganda says 9 more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala; toll rises to 14
(Reuters) – Uganda reported nine more Ebola cases on Sunday in its Kampala region, bringing the total number of cases to 14 in the last two days, the country’s health minister said in a tweet. “The 9 cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda...
Trump is not ‘man enough’ to testify in Jan. 6 probe, Pelosi says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump is too much of a coward to obey a subpoena from the U.S. Congress compelling him to testify to a special committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.
Syrian refugees cling on in Turkey, Lebanon as fears over coerced returns grow
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The first Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return home under a new repatriation scheme will leave on Wednesday, but few in worn-down camps in the central Bekaa Valley said they would sign up. Rights groups fear the programme may not be as voluntary as it purports...
