Meta shareholder wants Facebook parent to cut jobs, spending
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc needs to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditure, its shareholder Altimeter Capital Management said on Monday in an open letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. The company has lost investor confidence as it ramped up spending and pivoted to the metaverse, the...
Juul discusses possible bailout with two of its biggest investors – WSJ
(Reuters) – Juul Labs Inc is in talks with two of its investors about a bailout that could help it avoid a bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Hyatt Hotels heir Nick Pritzker and California investor Riaz Valani are considering...
Brazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters. Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that...
Warner Bros Discovery expects up to $1.6 billion in third-quarter restructuring charge
(Reuters) – Media company Warner Bros Discovery said on Monday it was expecting to record a pre-tax restructuring charge of $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in the third quarter, primarily related to content. AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc completed their merger in April to form Warner Bros...
China appoints three policy bank executives after party congress
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has named Xu Shouben and Wang Weidong as vice presidents of China Development Bank (CDB), the nation’s biggest policy lender, according to statements released by China’s banking regulator on Monday. Xu, born in 1969, previously served as vice president of Industrial and Commercial...
Japan in constant touch with U.S. on currency market – Finance Minister Suzuki
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese authorities are in constant touch with their U.S. counterparts and stand ready to take appropriate action in the currency market against volatile yen moves, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. In a post-cabinet meeting news conference, Suzuki also said he saw no contradiction...
Dollar eases amid bets on less hawkish Fed; sterling firm
TOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven U.S. dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world’s biggest economy, while risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain’s prime minister. Sterling edged toward this month’s highs,...
Suzano to buy Kimberly-Clark’s tissue assets in Brazil
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Kimberly-Clark’s tissue paper operations in the country. In a securities filing, Suzano said the main asset included in the deal is a tissue production plant located in Sao Paulo state. The unit has an annual production capacity of around 130,000 tonnes.
E.SUN FHC Backs CDP Campaign Asking High Impact Companies to Meet 1.5°C Goal
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- E.SUN FHC is proud to join a group of 318 financial institutions and multinational firms with $37 trillion in assets and spending power in calling on over 1,000 of the world’s highest impact businesses to set emissions goals in line with the Paris agreement’s 1.5°C goal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006077/en/ E.SUN FHC is backing the CDP 2022 Science-Based Targets Campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)
China’s Giant Biogene slashes Hong Kong IPO size, valuation -sources
(Reuters) -China’s Giant Biogene Holding Co Ltd launched on Tuesday an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong to raise up to $80 million, a term sheet showed, sharply lower than its original target of $500 million amid a major sell-off in equity markets. The Xian-based company, which specialises...
French court approves Credit Suisse 238 million euro settlement agreement in tax case
PARIS (Reuters) – A French court approved an agreement between Credit Suisse Group and the French financial prosecution office to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in the country with a 238 million euro ($233.81 million) payment to the state, a judge said on Monday. (Reporting by...
Neuralink’s ‘show & tell’ delayed by one month, Elon Musk says
(Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday pushed back by a month the date for Neuralink’s “show & tell” event to Nov. 30 and did not provide further information. The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX...
UBS third-quarter profit slides but beat expectations
ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS on Tuesday reported a 24% fall in third-quarter net profit on a decline in market activity, although it beat expectations due to a rise in client funds. UBS results follow a mixed quarter for big U.S. banks, also marked by choppy capital markets and slowing...
Credit Suisse to settle French tax probe with prosecutors – court hearing
PARIS (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group and the French financial prosecution office have agreed to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in France with a 238 million euro ($233.81 million) payment to the state, a French court heard on Monday. The settlement still needs to be approved...
Rising U.S. rates pose biggest risk for Japan but recession unlikely: Reuters poll
TOKYO (Reuters) – The biggest risk to Japan’s economy over the next year is a prolonged period of U.S. monetary tightening, although the world’s third-largest economy is unlikely to sink into a recession, the majority of economists polled by Reuters said. Tuesday’s survey result came as Japan...
Hong Kong stocks tumble after Xi appointments fan economic fears; yuan weakens
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Monday and the yuan weakened against the dollar after the new membership line-up of China’s top governing body heightened fears that Xi Jinping will double down on ideology-driven policies at the cost of economic growth. The Hang Seng index slumped more...
China’s next premier: Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown
BEIJING (Reuters) – Li Qiang, who oversaw Shanghai’s grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown this year as party boss of China’s commercial hub, is on track to become China’s next premier after President Xi Jinping unveiled a new governing body packed with loyalists. Li, a close ally of...
U.S. oil companies’ cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 – Deloitte
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House...
Newcrest Mining reports safety incident at Canada mine
(Reuters) – Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Monday a team member was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine in Canada. Newcrest said a rescue team was in the process of determining how to safely enter the location of the incident, and the mine has suspended operations.
China’s September copper imports up more than 25% on year ago
BEIJING (Reuters) – China imported 25.6% more copper in September than in the same month a year earlier, with demand expected to benefit from more planned state spending on infrastructure to offset the slowing economy of the world’s top metal consumer. Unwrought copper and copper product imports into...
