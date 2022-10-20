Read full article on original website
WSAW
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ reaches $1.65 million settlement with Container Life Cycle Management for hazardous waste violations
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement between Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM) to resolve various violations at its Milwaukee County facilities. The $1.65 million agreement between CLCM, the United States, and the State of Wisconsin to resolve CLCM’s violations of...
Wis. GOP governor candidate wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population.Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state.On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer...
wortfm.org
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes
Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
For the Record: Michels on plans to shake up state agencies; Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin
Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin On this week’s For the Record, Adrian Stocks from the DNR’s Bureau of Water Quality described how 50 years of the federal Clean Waters Act has helped clean up the state’s waterways — but how there’s still a long way to go. “Before that, there was open industrial dumping,” Stocks explained. “The Clean Water...
94.3 Jack FM
Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids
Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.
thecitypages.com
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
wpr.org
What 5 Wisconsin eighth graders want to know about the state's pivotal midterm elections
Learning about elections can start before students are old enough to vote. Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" recently asked eighth graders what they wanted to know about elections. WPR’s Capitol Bureau Chief Shawn Johnson joined the show with answers. Beyond local elections and other ballot measures, the...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Tim Michels on parole claim under Gov. Evers
Parole has become a big issue in Republican Tim Michels campaign against Governor Tony Evers. Parole releases have been going on under Republican and Democratic governors.
wuwm.com
DNR unveils map of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin, some communities grapple with tainted drinking water
Concerns about and cases of PFAS contamination seem to be increasing by the minute throughout the country. Against that backdrop, the Wisconsin DNR unveiled an interactive tool that lays out locations throughout the state that are impacted by the chemicals grouped under the umbrella term PFAS. At a briefing Tuesday,...
wearegreenbay.com
COVID-19 community levels trending down for northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,661,401 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,606 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/14/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,661,4011,655,417 (+5,984) Received one dose of vaccine3,822,975 (65.5%)3,821,279 (65.5%)
Know Your Legal Rights: Why parents need a will to establish legal guardianship
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsinites with lawyers throughout the state. Learn more at wislaw.org. Few will argue that the...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Thousands of Eligible Wisconsin Voters Face Ballot Barriers in Jail
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four...
A slow path to justice: Wisconsin faces a shortage of prosecutors
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the pandemic started, many court hearings were delayed and it created a backlog of court cases. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says without additional resources, this problem will continue. It’s been said the wheels of justice turn slowly. The pandemic nearly brought it to a stop. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke knows that...
KARE
Wisconsin farmer discharged from ICU after COVID hospitalization
FREDERIC, Wis. — In September, KARE 11 shared the story of Adam Hedlund, a western Wisconsin farmer diagnosed with COVID-19 last October. The former dairy farmer underwent two lung transplants after being connected to a ventilator. Since then, it has been both a battle for him in the hospital...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust
Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
CBS 58
10-fold influx of Wisconsin patients traveling to Planned Parenthood of Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It has been four months since the overturn of Roe v. Wade and because of the 1849 Wisconsin abortion ban, physicians and staff from Planned Parenthood Wisconsin have since had to change everything about what they do. Planned Parenthood of Illinois said they've seen a 10-fold increase of patients from Wisconsin.
