Vermont State

WSAW

Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DOJ reaches $1.65 million settlement with Container Life Cycle Management for hazardous waste violations

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement between Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM) to resolve various violations at its Milwaukee County facilities. The $1.65 million agreement between CLCM, the United States, and the State of Wisconsin to resolve CLCM’s violations of...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wis. GOP governor candidate wants changes to Wisconsin parole system

WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population.Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state.On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Michels on plans to shake up state agencies; Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin

Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin On this week’s For the Record, Adrian Stocks from the DNR’s Bureau of Water Quality described how 50 years of the federal Clean Waters Act has helped clean up the state’s waterways — but how there’s still a long way to go. “Before that, there was open industrial dumping,” Stocks explained. “The Clean Water...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies

MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

COVID-19 community levels trending down for northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,661,401 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,606 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/14/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,661,4011,655,417 (+5,984) Received one dose of vaccine3,822,975 (65.5%)3,821,279 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Thousands of Eligible Wisconsin Voters Face Ballot Barriers in Jail

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A slow path to justice: Wisconsin faces a shortage of prosecutors

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the pandemic started, many court hearings were delayed and it created a backlog of court cases. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says without additional resources, this problem will continue. It’s been said the wheels of justice turn slowly. The pandemic nearly brought it to a stop. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke knows that...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE

Wisconsin farmer discharged from ICU after COVID hospitalization

FREDERIC, Wis. — In September, KARE 11 shared the story of Adam Hedlund, a western Wisconsin farmer diagnosed with COVID-19 last October. The former dairy farmer underwent two lung transplants after being connected to a ventilator. Since then, it has been both a battle for him in the hospital...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
WISCONSIN STATE

