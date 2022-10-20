ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida Chamber launches new and improved Florida Gap Map

Users can now view more than 100 metrics down to the ZIP code level. The Florida Chamber Foundation on Monday launched an updated version of the Florida Gap Map, which allows users to view dozens of economic and demographic data points down to the ZIP code level. The Florida Gap...
FLORIDA STATE
Chamber Forum: Investing in parents, children is good business

When employees feel cared about, they work harder and raise more successful children. Quality education is vital to a child’s success in adulthood, and the earlier they receive it, the better. During the 2022 Future of Florida Forum, Children’s Movement of Florida founder and former Miami Herald publisher Dave...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally

While the state's ranking as compared other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade students’...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando drag queen story hour canceled amid hate group threats

Calls from neo-Nazi groups promoted the change of plans. Threats from neo-Nazi groups prompted the cancellation of a drag queen story hour in Orlando. “Due to several threats from hate groups aimed at The Center and to those participating in Drag Queen Story Hour, we have decided to cancel the event for this Saturday’s Halloween Edition scheduled for 2PM,” reads a Facebook post from the Center.
ORLANDO, FL
Charlie Crist surrogates preach GOTV gospel at ‘Revive the Vote’ events

Democrats aim to encourage voters just as early voting begins around the state. Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign held a series of events intended to drive turnout ahead as early voting starts. The “Revive the Vote” gatherings, held in church settings, served as a chance for campaign surrogates in minority communities to proselytize on the importance of defeating incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win

Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie

This Veterans Day, Floridians will remember heroes of war and heroes of science. It’s been 75 years since the one and only Chuck Yeager — the famous test pilot forever immortalized in “The Right Stuff” — became the first human to “punch a hole in the sky” by shattering the sound barrier while flying an experimental Bell X-1 plane that reached Mach 1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
As early voting begins, Florida Democrats hold slight lead in mail ballots

More than 1.16 million of Florida's 14.5 million voters have cast their ballot through the mail, and another 3 million have requested mail ballots. Florida Democrats have turned in 46,754 more mail ballots than Republicans as of Monday morning, according to data from the Division of Elections. But that slender advantage, which they also held in the last two election cycles, still ended in defeat on Election Day in 2020 and 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron DeSantis won’t say he intends to serve full second term

'It's not a tough question. It's a fair question. But he won't answer it.'. Florida’s Governor will not say he will serve a full four-year term if re-elected. On Monday night, Ron DeSantis refused to answer a direct question from Charlie Crist in the sole debate of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Allie Braswell touts endorsements from longtime Orange County leaders

Monique Worrell and Linda Chapin endorsed the HD 45 candidate this week. Much of Orange County’s Democratic establishment has come out in force for Alle Braswell, a former Central Florida Urban League President. State Attorney Monique Worrell just backed the Winter Garden Democrat. So did former Orange County Mayor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Chamber Forum: A second chance isn’t charity

People with criminal records are often the most driven and loyal workers at the office. Businesses struggling to fill open positions may find the workers they’re looking for right in their backyard — if they’re willing to give someone a second chance. During a panel at the...
FLORIDA STATE

