Florida Chamber launches new and improved Florida Gap Map
Users can now view more than 100 metrics down to the ZIP code level. The Florida Chamber Foundation on Monday launched an updated version of the Florida Gap Map, which allows users to view dozens of economic and demographic data points down to the ZIP code level. The Florida Gap...
Chamber Forum: Investing in parents, children is good business
When employees feel cared about, they work harder and raise more successful children. Quality education is vital to a child’s success in adulthood, and the earlier they receive it, the better. During the 2022 Future of Florida Forum, Children’s Movement of Florida founder and former Miami Herald publisher Dave...
Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally
While the state's ranking as compared other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade students’...
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to meet Monday night in only debate ahead of election
Crist struck a chipper note on Twitter Monday morning. Voters will have their one and only opportunity to judge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist head-to-head when the two contenders for Governor meet on a debate stage a 7 p.m. Monday in Fort Pierce. The debate was supposed...
Democrats hit Corey Simon for community no-shows, defend controversial mailer
Lauren Book said she wanted to put wanted posters in Tallahassee for the GOP Senate candidate. Ahead of a bus tour of pivotal districts across Florida, Senate Democrats say District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon doesn’t appear enough in the North Florida community. Simon, a former Florida State University...
Lincoln Project ad labels Ron DeSantis’ ‘intimidation’ vs. ‘favoritism’ as ‘tyranny’
‘That’s not democracy. That’s not voter integrity. Florida knows what to call it: tyranny.’. The Lincoln Project is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of favoritism with Florida’s election process, summing up his actions as “tyranny.”. Bearing that word as its title, a new ad released Monday from...
Orlando drag queen story hour canceled amid hate group threats
Calls from neo-Nazi groups promoted the change of plans. Threats from neo-Nazi groups prompted the cancellation of a drag queen story hour in Orlando. “Due to several threats from hate groups aimed at The Center and to those participating in Drag Queen Story Hour, we have decided to cancel the event for this Saturday’s Halloween Edition scheduled for 2PM,” reads a Facebook post from the Center.
Charlie Crist surrogates preach GOTV gospel at ‘Revive the Vote’ events
Democrats aim to encourage voters just as early voting begins around the state. Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign held a series of events intended to drive turnout ahead as early voting starts. The “Revive the Vote” gatherings, held in church settings, served as a chance for campaign surrogates in minority communities to proselytize on the importance of defeating incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.23.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, as well as other important information about Florida politics. My favorite political gathering of the year — the Florida Chamber...
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie
This Veterans Day, Floridians will remember heroes of war and heroes of science. It’s been 75 years since the one and only Chuck Yeager — the famous test pilot forever immortalized in “The Right Stuff” — became the first human to “punch a hole in the sky” by shattering the sound barrier while flying an experimental Bell X-1 plane that reached Mach 1.
Ethics panel asks Gov. DeSantis to pull Doug Underhill from Escambia Co. Commission at Don Gaetz’s urging
At the suggestion of Gaetz, a member, the panel upped the punishment from $12,500 to $35,000 and removal from office. The Florida Commission on Ethics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove embattled Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office one month before the end of his term. The panel...
As early voting begins, Florida Democrats hold slight lead in mail ballots
More than 1.16 million of Florida's 14.5 million voters have cast their ballot through the mail, and another 3 million have requested mail ballots. Florida Democrats have turned in 46,754 more mail ballots than Republicans as of Monday morning, according to data from the Division of Elections. But that slender advantage, which they also held in the last two election cycles, still ended in defeat on Election Day in 2020 and 2018.
Ron DeSantis won’t say he intends to serve full second term
'It's not a tough question. It's a fair question. But he won't answer it.'. Florida’s Governor will not say he will serve a full four-year term if re-elected. On Monday night, Ron DeSantis refused to answer a direct question from Charlie Crist in the sole debate of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
Allie Braswell touts endorsements from longtime Orange County leaders
Monique Worrell and Linda Chapin endorsed the HD 45 candidate this week. Much of Orange County’s Democratic establishment has come out in force for Alle Braswell, a former Central Florida Urban League President. State Attorney Monique Worrell just backed the Winter Garden Democrat. So did former Orange County Mayor...
Chamber Forum: A second chance isn’t charity
People with criminal records are often the most driven and loyal workers at the office. Businesses struggling to fill open positions may find the workers they’re looking for right in their backyard — if they’re willing to give someone a second chance. During a panel at the...
