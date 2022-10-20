Kenneth Dale Fowler, 34, of Hollow Rock, was charged with theft (over $10,000 and less than $60,000) with a vandalism charge (over $1,000). On October 7, Dispatch received a call in regard to a stolen vehicle from an address on Old Bruceton Road. The owner, Michael Presson, stated a white male in his 30s walked up to him, asked for a ride and said he lost his money. Presson went inside to retrieve a flashlight when the male took his vehicle. The vehicle is a red 2013 Toyota Camry valued at $23,000. The defendant, Kenny Fowler, was located later and arrested for active outstanding warrants. In Fowler’s possession was a key to the stolen 2013 red Toyota Camry. Fowler led deputies to Marlboro Road, to a wooded area to locate to vehicle. The vehicle was recovered with scratches all over and damage to the front end.

CARROLL COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO