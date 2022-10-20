Read full article on original website
State auditor race matches Democrat Rob Sand vs. Republican Todd Halbur
Candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog both worked in state government and say they have demonstrated their ability to hold public agencies accountable for waste, fraud and abuse. Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand is running for re-election to a second four-year term. He faces Republican challenger Todd Halbur,...
National test scores shows state's reading and math drops
(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of schools in Wisconsin shows kids are falling further behind. The scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress came out Monday. Wisconsin, like every other state in the nation, saw reading and math scores for both 4th and 8th graders fall.
Federal regulations could strain North Dakota's electric power grid
(The Center Square) - Rapid changes in the energy industry are one of the greatest threats to the resilience of North Dakota’s electric power grid, according to the director of North Dakota’s Transmission Authority. While current grid operations meet the state’s needs, a “major amount” of planned generation...
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Country Stars Might’ve Changed Fan’s Life At Cedar Rapids Show
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
