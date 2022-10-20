ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 1

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

State auditor race matches Democrat Rob Sand vs. Republican Todd Halbur

Candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog both worked in state government and say they have demonstrated their ability to hold public agencies accountable for waste, fraud and abuse. Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand is running for re-election to a second four-year term. He faces Republican challenger Todd Halbur,...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

National test scores shows state's reading and math drops

(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of schools in Wisconsin shows kids are falling further behind. The scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress came out Monday. Wisconsin, like every other state in the nation, saw reading and math scores for both 4th and 8th graders fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Federal regulations could strain North Dakota's electric power grid

(The Center Square) - Rapid changes in the energy industry are one of the greatest threats to the resilience of North Dakota’s electric power grid, according to the director of North Dakota’s Transmission Authority. While current grid operations meet the state’s needs, a “major amount” of planned generation...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning

(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy