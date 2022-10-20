Read full article on original website
Officers identified in fatal shootout
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the officers involved in an Oct. 18 shooting of an armed man in the Mountain View neighborhood as Officers Freddy Alexander Najera-Arredondo and Justin Morrison.
Names of SDPD officers involved in deadly Southcrest shooting released
Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in PB, new suspect charged
Man wrongfully arrested for murder of mother in Pacific Beach; new suspect, Felipe Villegas, 27, facing charges.
Motorist arrested on suspicion of drunken driving at Escondido checkpoint
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.
Man crashes motorcycle in Mission Valley East
A 62-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle crash while heading eastbound on 1500 Camino Del Rio South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
Two arrested, one at large in San Diego shooting
Two men suspected of shooting a 52-year-old man in Ocean Beach Friday evening were arrested while a third was at large.
Custody battle over missing Chula Vista mom’s children
The family of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete has been seeking custody and more visitation from the very beginning of this horrific ordeal. On Monday, they asked for a trial to force the issue.
Police look for 3rd suspect in Ocean Beach shooting
Women Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 2 Men in San Diego
A 22-year-old woman is in custody Saturday after she allegedly stabbed two men — including her boyfriend — during an altercation in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego. Police arrested Isabelle Lovelady for the stabbings, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. Officers were...
Man shot at party in College East area
A man was shot in the arm, after a group of people started fighting with other party attendees.
Motorcycle rider breaks both forearms in San Diego crash
Man, 42, stabbed by two attackers in North Park
The suspects drove away in a silver sedan, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital.
Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet
A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Police Arrest 4 Juveniles After Joyride in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Ends in Crash with Fire Hydrant
Police took four juveniles into custody Saturday after they allegedly drove a stolen car, crashing it into a fire hydrant in Chula Vista. Five youths – three males and two females – were seen running away after the crash, on Robert Avenue and East I Street, which left water shooting approximately 50 feet into the air just before 7:50 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.
Parolee, 34, Booked in Alleged Logan Heights Home-Invasion Rape
A parolee in custody on an unrelated charge was re-arrested on suspicion of sneaking into a Logan Heights resident’s home and raping her in her bed, authorities reported Friday. Ronald Earl Bray Jr., 34, allegedly attacked the 27-year-old woman about 1:45 a.m. Saturday as she slept at her residence...
Juvenile Suspect Jailed in Fatal Stabbing of Teen, 16, Justin Ferguson in Oceanside
An underage suspect was in custody Thursday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a teenage boy this week in Oceanside. The alleged assailant was arrested Wednesday, said Jennifer Atenza, spokeswoman for the Oceanside Police Department. His name was withheld because he is a minor. Atenza said she could not provide his age.
Four Taken to Hospital After Major Crash | Chula Vista
10.22.2022 | 10:16 PM | CHULA VISTA – Witnesses told the police officers that the male driver in the car along with his 3 passengers was westbound on Otay Lakes Rd and making a left-hand turn onto southbound Hunte Parkway. They had the “Green” light when the male driver...
San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area
A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
2 attackers cut man multiple times in North Park
Reward offered for information on suspect in parking lot punching
San Diego Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify a man who punched another man from behind, knocking him out and breaking his jaw.
