Times of San Diego

Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet

A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Police Arrest 4 Juveniles After Joyride in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Ends in Crash with Fire Hydrant

Police took four juveniles into custody Saturday after they allegedly drove a stolen car, crashing it into a fire hydrant in Chula Vista. Five youths – three males and two females – were seen running away after the crash, on Robert Avenue and East I Street, which left water shooting approximately 50 feet into the air just before 7:50 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Four Taken to Hospital After Major Crash | Chula Vista

10.22.2022 | 10:16 PM | CHULA VISTA – Witnesses told the police officers that the male driver in the car along with his 3 passengers was westbound on Otay Lakes Rd and making a left-hand turn onto southbound Hunte Parkway. They had the “Green” light when the male driver...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area

A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
SAN DIEGO, CA

