Police took four juveniles into custody Saturday after they allegedly drove a stolen car, crashing it into a fire hydrant in Chula Vista. Five youths – three males and two females – were seen running away after the crash, on Robert Avenue and East I Street, which left water shooting approximately 50 feet into the air just before 7:50 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO