mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Felon Accused Of Burglarizing Property In Evacuation Zone
A convicted felon accused with two others of breaking into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet was at large Monday, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. John Jason Blackwood, 43, was taken into custody last month with 31-year-old Deven Jessica Hooker...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Due for West LA Man Who Stalked VA Doctors
A man faces sentencing Monday for carrying out a longtime harassment campaign against two female doctors from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Los Angeles, as well as two others who work at the VA’s Loma Linda facility. Gueorgui Pantchev, 51, of West Los Angeles, was convicted in...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man And Woman In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed To Death in Compton, Allegedly by Woman
A man was fatally stabbed in Compton Sunday, and authorities said the suspected assailant is a woman. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the man...
2urbangirls.com
‘Shots fired’ call leads to officer involved shooting in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A man was shot in Inglewood after officers responded to a call at the U.S. Vets housing complex. An officer-involved shooting occurred in the 700 block of S. Hindry Avenue late Saturday night, when Inglewood police were called to the area to investigate multiple ‘shots fired’ reports.
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend to Death at Compton Home
A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed...
mynewsla.com
Coroner ID’s Man Shot to Death While Struggling for Control of Handgun
A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Walker and another...
mynewsla.com
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found...
mynewsla.com
El Monte Police Department Announces Passing of Chief Ben Lowry
El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry died Monday from unspecified health issues, according to a department statement. He was 45. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowry family during this difficult time,” now Acting Chief Jake Fisher said in a statement. “We are all at a loss...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Violent Tustin Crime Spree
A 28-year-old man is in custody after allegedly carrying out a violent crime spree in Tustin that included punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant, attacking an elderly woman and sexually assaulting another woman, police said Sunday. Sean Anthony Aguilera of Orange committed a total of five assaults...
mynewsla.com
Man, 37, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Man Wounded, One Man Arrested in Stabbing on Long Beach Pier
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at a pier in the Long Beach harbor. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G, said Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Arriving officers found a man with a stab wound on his upper...
mynewsla.com
Man and Woman Found Dead in Coachella; Homicide Investigation Underway
A man and a woman were found dead on a residential property in Coachella, and a homicide investigation was underway Monday, authorities said. The bodies were discovered about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 85300 block of Avenue 52, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Compton
A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Compton, authorities said Saturday. The shooting was reported about 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responding to the location reported the shooting...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Bomb Threat at Laguna Niguel Train Station
A suspect was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening to ignite an explosion at the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody at about 1:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. While at the station at 28200 Forbes...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Police Arrest Three Suspects in Shooting Death
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting inside store in South Los Angeles
One person was killed and two others were injured when shots were fired inside a store in South Los Angeles. Police said the shooting unfolded inside Royalty Market in the 6200 block of S. San Pedro Street on Sunday morning. It was there that authorities arrived to locate the victims. One person had died, while two others were hospitalized in stable condition. Three suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. What led up to the shooting remains unclear.
mynewsla.com
County’s Top Prosecutor Incensed over Mass Criminal Case Dismissals
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin Monday denounced Superior Court judges countywide for slicing through their backlogs stemming from past COVID-19 public health lockdowns by dismissing dozens of cases without an apparent willingness to entertain further postponements. “I assure you that we are doing everything in our power, advancing every...
