5 Costumes That Will Make Your Dog the Coolest at the Halloween Party

Choosing a costume for a Halloween party can be a bit of a pain. Choosing a dog Halloween costume, however, should be all fun.

Some dogs don’t enjoy dressing up , so keep this mind when choosing an outfit. However, even if your dog doesn’t like to don a costume, there are still things you can do to dress them in festive wear. From full head-to-paw outfits to comfortable accessories, check out a selection of five of the coolest dog Halloween costumes to try this year below.

Jack Skellington

Jack Skellington is perhaps one of the most iconic figures of Halloween. If your dog likes to wear a hat and enjoys stop motion, this is the outfit for them. This Jack Skellington costume from Chewy comes complete with a bowtie and suit.

Cruella DeVille

Besides being extremely ironic, dressing your dog as Cruella DeVille solidifies that everyone at the Halloween party will be talking about your dog. Bonus points if they’re a Dalmatian . If your dog is willing to wear a wig, Chewy’s Cruella costume is the way to go.

Bert and Ernie

If you have two dogs, dressing them up as Bert and Ernie can be an adorable way to match your pups. These Bert and Ernie hoodies from Chewy are also pretty practical. They can double as a costume and a jacket for your dog.

Chucky

A dog dressed as killer doll Chucky is just plain cool. No questions asked. This one really works if your dog is a smaller breed like a French Bulldog or Pomeranian . They might even scare some party guests if they run fast enough while wearing this Chucky costume from Chewy .

Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Bandana

It’s glow-in-the-dark — need we say more? This skeleton bandana from Chewy gives dogs who don’t like to wear outfits a chance of being the coolest at the party. Even if they don’t keep it on all night, let’s be real: a dog is always the coolest one at the party.

