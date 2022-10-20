ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

5 Costumes That Will Make Your Dog the Coolest at the Halloween Party

By Darby McNally
DogTime
DogTime
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbQ0Z_0igwwOAj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmDSZ_0igwwOAj00

(Photo Credit: retales botijero via Getty)

Choosing a costume for a Halloween party can be a bit of a pain. Choosing a dog Halloween costume, however, should be all fun.

Some dogs don’t enjoy dressing up , so keep this mind when choosing an outfit. However, even if your dog doesn’t like to don a costume, there are still things you can do to dress them in festive wear. From full head-to-paw outfits to comfortable accessories, check out a selection of five of the coolest dog Halloween costumes to try this year below.

Jack Skellington

Jack Skellington is perhaps one of the most iconic figures of Halloween. If your dog likes to wear a hat and enjoys stop motion, this is the outfit for them. This Jack Skellington costume from Chewy comes complete with a bowtie and suit.

Cruella DeVille

Besides being extremely ironic, dressing your dog as Cruella DeVille solidifies that everyone at the Halloween party will be talking about your dog. Bonus points if they’re a Dalmatian . If your dog is willing to wear a wig, Chewy’s Cruella costume is the way to go.

Bert and Ernie

If you have two dogs, dressing them up as Bert and Ernie can be an adorable way to match your pups. These Bert and Ernie hoodies from Chewy are also pretty practical. They can double as a costume and a jacket for your dog.

Chucky

A dog dressed as killer doll Chucky is just plain cool. No questions asked. This one really works if your dog is a smaller breed like a French Bulldog or Pomeranian . They might even scare some party guests if they run fast enough while wearing this Chucky costume from Chewy .

Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Bandana

It’s glow-in-the-dark — need we say more? This skeleton bandana from Chewy gives dogs who don’t like to wear outfits a chance of being the coolest at the party. Even if they don’t keep it on all night, let’s be real: a dog is always the coolest one at the party.

The post 5 Costumes That Will Make Your Dog the Coolest at the Halloween Party appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
pensacolavoice.com

Cute and Funny Dog Halloween Costume tips and ideas for 2022

Halloween is a time for costumes, and of course, there are always dogs who need to be dressed up too. Whether you’re looking for a kooky costume or something more traditional, we have some cute and funny ideas for you. From Garfield to Scooby-Doo, there’s something for everyone in this roundup of Cute and Funny Halloween Costume tips and ideas. So grab your pup and get ready for a night of fun!
pawesome.net

Samoyed and Owner Have The Best Matching Halloween Costumes

It’s that spooky time of the season. The time to dress up in costume and have fun. This is the perfect time for all pet parents to dress up their dogs in a cute, adorable, and maybe a tiny bit scary Halloween costume. It’s time to get ready for ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Innovative Halloween Costume Wins the Internet

Halloween costume judging for pets is over! Everyone can go home! @KatieandChandler have totally won Halloween with this ridiculously hilarious costume. We can never get over how creative and talented all you pet owners are during spooky season and Katie just goes all out. Chandler actually seems like he loves dressing up too, and this costume will probably make you hungry and laugh at the same time. Check out this hysterical video.
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
The Guardian

The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
DogTime

5 Ways Your Dog Shows You They Love You

It’s the pet parents‘ biggest dilemma – do our pets truly love us? We do our best to display to our pets, regardless of language barriers, how much we love them. The average dog parent spends $40-$290 per month on their beloved fur baby. We’ve gone out of our way to make life as pleasant […] The post 5 Ways Your Dog Shows You They Love You appeared first on DogTime.
Upworthy

Choir boys sing an 1800s 'cat duet opera' made entirely of 'meows' and people can't look away

Nearly everyone—usually involuntarily, and usually in the middle of the night—has been serenaded by a symphony of meows. But never quite like this. Even before the days of memes and viral videos, cats have been the subject of human fascination, serving as whiskered muses for all kinds of art. People in the 1800s were particularly cat-crazed—believing that felines were responsible for everything from shifts in weather to curing epilepsy.
Newsweek

Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Little Ghost Costume Is Ultimate Halloween Cuteness

One of the cutest and funniest memes is the "If ghosts are not real, explain this" hashtag you see across social media, especially during spooky season.You can find everything from children to cats to dogs to random ghostly appearing marshmallows in these hilarious videos, and @mochi_thechihuahua1 has produced one of our favorites.
pethelpful.com

German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would

Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
pethelpful.com

French Bulldog Is Not Having It with Target Halloween Display

Some people are huge fans of Halloween and say it's their favorite holiday, even more than Christmas. But some people can do without the kids knocking on their doors, begging for candy, the scary costumes, the creepy decorations everywhere you look starting in late September. And just like people, some...
DogTime

Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups

In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
DogTime

Giant Dog Standing 6 Feet Tall Finds Forever Home

Basher, a giant dog who was abandoned because of his size, has finally found his forever home. As reported by Cornwall Live, the two-year-old Mastiff is 6 feet tall standing on his hind legs and weighs 132 pounds. Giant Heart for a Giant Dog. Back in January 2020, he was...
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Clearly Saying the Name 'Adam' Is Tough to Deny

Dogs are always looking for unique ways to get their owner's attention. When they feel they aren't being given enough love, they will be sure to let you know and demand more kisses and pets. One pup is especially skilled at capturing the attention of his family with this surprising skill.
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy