‘Twister’ sequel to start filming in spring 2023: reports

By John Clark, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WTVO ) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly gearing up to begin production on a “big-scale” sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster, “Twister.”

According to Deadline , the script for the sequel, titled “Twisters,” has been written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant.” The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros, who distributed the original.

Deadline reports that “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserheli and Travis Knight, director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings,” are under consideration to take the job.

‘Safety concerns’ shutter 20 Starbucks locations, including stores trying to unionize

Jan De Bont directed the original, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm chasers pursuing a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

KFOR was part of the original movie featuring Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan for some scenes.

Deadline also reported the studio is intent on luring Hunt back for the sequel. Still, no casting information has been released, ET reports .

Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, also starred in the original, which raked in $494 million worldwide and was scripted by Michael Crichton.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure for a sequel that can’t include Paxton and Hoffman, with one even writing it “shouldn’t be made.”

