ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycC8V_0igwvmCG00
1 of 2

LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard’s tenure as Aston Villa manager ended after a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday.

Villa said Gerrard “left the club with immediate effect” following the defeat at Craven Cottage.

The announcement came shortly after the former Liverpool and England midfielder vowed to fight on, despite the club’s fans calling for him to be fired.

“It’s tough,” he told Amazon Prime. “I’m a man, I accept it, I feel their frustrations, I’m frustrated. It was a tough night for me personally.

“We will see what happens. I’m a fighter, I will never, ever quit anything whether it’s football or in life.”

Villa managed just four wins in its last 22 Premier League games under Gerrard dating back to March.

The loss at Fulham left it one spot above the relegation zone, level on points with 18th-place Wolves.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” Villa added in a brief statement.

The Liverpool great was hired last November in a Premier League return that many expected would eventually lead to the manager’s role back at Liverpool, where he played 710 matches — many as captain — and is widely regarded as one of its best players.

The 42-year-old Gerrard joined Villa after a 3½-year stint in Scottish soccer where as a first-time head coach he transformed the fortunes of Rangers and ended the long-time dominance of Glasgow rival Celtic.

Villa finished in 14th place last season.

The former England midfielder played 17 seasons for Liverpool and retired as a player in 2016 after 1½ seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

Gerrard’s former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers offered his sympathy.

Rodgers managed Gerrard at Liverpool, of course.

“I’m bitterly disappointed for Steven, he did a fantastic job at Rangers and the ambitions at Villa, I assume, are to be challenging for Europe,” he said. “I believe with time and patience he could have got to where that football club wants to go.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
tennisuptodate.com

"Maybe it's time to blame Patrick Mouratoglou" - Tennis fans react to Simona Halep doping ban

Simona Halep has been provisionally banned from tennis after testing positive for a banned and tennis fans were left stunned. The tennis community was turned upside down when the news about Halep's doping scandal came out. The Romanian player tested positive for a banned substance earlier this year with traces of it found after her US Open round one loss to Daria Snigur.
The Associated Press

FIFA World Cups Licensed Double Seal Officially Launched

Recently, FIFA approved Beijing Huaxia Chuanshi Collection Co., Ltd. to be the licensee of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ in China, and their products of FIFA World Cups Licensed Double Seal have been officially launched. Seal has been used to be the chief seal of the Crown and used to show the monarch’s power in ancient China. AS a pioneer of production in Chinese Nobel Seal, Huaxia Chuanshi Collection inspired by the ancient shape of Double Seal and achieved an innovation in artistic to design and produce the Licensed Double...
The Guardian

Finn Russell and Alex Goode show international plight of mavericks

Some players just have “it”. A little more time on the ball, a knack of finding space where none appears to exist, a willingness to do things slightly differently. There is just one snag. Not every coach likes different or unpredictable. Which is why some truly outstanding creative talents have never enjoyed the absolute trust – or the tonnage of caps – their ability deserved.
The Associated Press

Italian rugby player who bit rival is banned for 12 games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Italian player has been suspended for 12 matches for biting an opponent during a Women’s Rugby World Cup match in New Zealand. Lock Sara Tounesi appeared before a judicial committee on Monday charged with the offense which occurred during a match against Japan in Auckland last weekend. Italy won the match 21-8.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy