Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Is Here—17 Things Worth Adding to Your Cart
The month of October will always have a special place in my heart. Not only because it's Halloween month but because it kicks off the holiday season with a few of my favorite things—festive food and Amazon shopping. That's right. Amazon is helping you get a head start on gift buying with its Holiday Beauty Haul event starting today and running through November 6. Now's your chance to get a few bucks off those hair, skin, and makeup items you've been eyeing for yourself or a friend. Ideally, I should use this time to solely buy holiday gifts for others, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking to snag a few things for myself too. For all the best beauty items on sale, keep scrolling.
Beauty Lovers All Have One Thing in Common: Their Love for This Iconic Store
Ask any beauty lover, and they'll tell you that Sally Beauty is the OG spot for scoring salon-quality products at accessible price points. The brand's brick-and-mortar stores have been open since 1964, but its online presence is making products more available than ever. It's where beauty enthusiasts and specialists alike stock up on all the essentials for at-home pampering and maintenance. Whether you need a fresh nail color, the latest hairstyling tools, or even a trusty pair of Ardell lashes, you can always count on Sally Beauty to have what you're looking for. Keep scrolling to shop the latest, including an $11 avocado hair mask with hundreds of five-star reviews.*
I'm the Nordstrom Styling Director—These Trends Are Worth It at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is a go-to store for so many because of the wide variety of top-notch merchandise at fantastic pricing. The fall drops have been particularly noteworthy. In fact, we recently shared an edit of standout picks. Well, to give you even further shopping inspiration, we turned to a true Nordy expert—Ruth Basloe, Nordstrom’s styling director—for intel on what she thinks is best to buy at the Rack now.
J.Crew's Once-a-Season Cashmere Sale Is Here—These Styles Are So Gorgeous
I always get excited when J.Crew has a sale. Given the appeal of the most recent collections, it's basically too hard to resist scoring something on a discount. Well, when there is a sale, the cashmere selection is one grouping that's often not included. Until now. The once-a-season cashmere sale is officially on through October 24. You can save 20% with the code CASHMERE.
My Friend Has $250 to Spend at Nordstrom—These Affordable Items Are the Chicest
My friend recently texted me that she received a $250 gift card from Nordstrom as a present. She often enjoys it when I make shopping edits for her (which comes with the territory as a fashion editor), so she asked if I’ve seen anything at Nordy that would be worth adding to her wardrobe. Naturally, I had a range of items bookmarked from market research.
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
I'm Fully Giving In to These Comfy Yet Chic Nordstrom Items for Winter
Don't get me wrong—I love warm weather, but curling up with a blanket, a cup of tea, and a good book just doesn't have the same effect in August. I don't mind the temperature drop if it means I can make my home and my outfits that much cozier. Puffers replace jean jackets, miniskirts turn to maxi dresses, and brands like Ugg and Barefoot Dreams swiftly take the place of everything else. Nordstrom's curation of these cozy essentials is always top tier, and every year, I look forward to seeing what's new. So whether you're looking to upgrade last winter's outerwear, shop for new knits, or add a few candles to set the scene for a chill night in, these are the 16 items to shop now.
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
Trust Me—I'm an Editor: These Are the 16 Fashion Items to Prioritize for Winter
Maybe it's the layering, the tailored outerwear, or the extensive selection of polished boots to pick from, but all I know is that there is something inherently chic about winter style. One retailer that I can always count on for a full cart and wish list is Net-a-Porter, and this season, its winter edit is is full of items that deserve to be seen. I spotted 16 pieces that will layer beautifully, from a cute pink cardigan to the shearling coat sitting high at the top of my wish list, and I think you'll be just as eager to shop them, too. See my favorites below.
I Work at a Thrift Store—People in NYC Are Getting Rid of These 5 Things
For the past few weeks, I have been in an extreme state of closet clean-out. Living in a small New York City apartment is never easy when you're an avid shopper, and I've hit my limit. I have a hard time letting go of things that I once loved or never got around to wearing, so this has led to multiple rounds of self-interventions. My first round of cleaning out my closet was very light, and I quickly realized I had gone too easy on myself when I still did not have the room for the winter coats that I'll need to move into my home sooner rather than later. This entire conundrum led me to visit my local consignment shop more often than I ever have before.
When Revolve Has a Sale, I Go a Little Crazy—36 Things in My Cart
The image above is the perfect example of how I react when I am scrolling the web and realize one of my favorite brands is having a sale. Today, that just so happened to be Revolve. The retailer has been my destination for everyday attire for quite some time for many reasons. I'm quite impatient, so the free two-day shipping has me always coming back for more. The assortment of both trendy and classic items has won me over, and this sale includes the best of the best.
I'm Going on a Fall Getaway, and These Are the Chic Items in My Carry-On
Every fall, I look forward to escaping from the city and heading to Upstate New York. I can put on Red (Taylor's Version), pack my favorite fuzzy socks and the coziest pieces from my fall collection, and have a little getaway to see the leaves changing, drink wine with friends, and enjoy being outside before it gets too cold. I've already gone upstate once this fall, and unfortunately, it was raining the entire time. This weekend, a few friends and I are making up for it and taking a short trip to Hudson Valley for a do-over. When traveling, I have to have all of my essentials with me. My packing list may be a little longer than others, but what can I say? I like what I like. I keep travel sizes of everything now, and it has been a total game changer for me, so I've rounded up some of the things that I can't travel without. From great beauty products and makeup bags to clothing items and shoes, this list is a guide to almost everything you'll need when taking a quick weekend away. What's even better is that most of these items are on the affordable side, which is always a win.
I Consider Myself a Strategic Shopper—These 32 Picks Are Seasonal Must-Haves
Not to toot my own horn, but there's no shopper more organized than me. I'm talking spreadsheets, budgeting apps, bookmarked tabs—you get the idea. Shopping online can be an overwhelming experience, and while it would be fun to open my laptop and have at it, I always thoroughly research my purchases. Below, you'll find the items that are currently sitting in my shopping cart, and let's just say they're giving peak fall vibes. I'm talking brown leather boots, cashmere cardigans, and stay-at-home cozy essentials. It's basically everything I want to wear as we head into the colder season, plus the beauty tools and products swiftly replacing my summer go-to's. Keep scrolling to shop the 32 fashion and beauty products I'm purchasing ASAP before winter arrives.
The Newest Concealer Trend Is All About Reflecting Light, and I'm So Into It
Just when you think a product has reached the height of its capabilities, a new formulation comes around and changes the game forever. Case in point: what's currently happening to concealer. For a long time, concealer has been the product to reach for to mask a blemish or hide dark circles. If you wanted to mix things up, you could opt for a concealer a couple shades lighter than your skin tone to brighten your under-eye area, but that's about it.
My Friends Always Ask Me What to Buy From H&M, so I Told Them These 30 Items
I love to shop online. I mean, you don't really become an editor without having a love for shopping in you. As the resident fashion girl in many of my friend groups, I'm usually the go-to person for my friends when it comes to anything fashion related. Lately, my mind has been on fall and winter fashion, and I've been searching for great outerwear, cozy sweaters, quality denim, and cold-weather accessories to wear all season long. H&M has been really killing the game lately. I've been finding myself adding so many new arrivals to my cart and having a hard time narrowing down which pieces will actually make it from the site to my closet. With the inevitable fashion questions and concerns from my friends to the tune of "Where did you get that sweater?" or "I'm in desperate need of new boots," I decided to round up 30 new arrivals that I would not only wear myself but would also recommend to a friend. Now, you don't have to ask your fashion friend what to order the next time you're in need of a new look, as I've already figured that out for you—you're welcome.
I'm Allergic to Tackiness—15 Glitter Lipsticks That Meet My High Standards
There are two types of people in the world: those that love glitter and those who despise it. Personally, I'm a huge fan and have been for as long as I can remember. That said, I do understand why some don't like to work with glitter when it comes to makeup. Fallout can be downright annoying (think eye shadow) and removing it can be a pain as well. Luckily, there are a wealth of makeup options formulated to dispel all the things we've grown to hate about glitter, especially in the lipstick genre. Oh, and if you think shimmering lips are tacky, think again!
I Found Amazing Staples Under $75 That Will Upgrade Your Closet
While there can be a time and a place to invest in more expensive items if that's of interest, you really don't need to spend a ton to add an elevated item to your wardrobe. And yep, examples of that are coming your way below. I took a scroll through some of the stores our editors love (ahem, Nordstrom and Zara) and pulled out a range of items that are under $75 but are quite chic and could easily add a modern twist to your wardrobe thanks to forward design details.
I Tried On 32 Boots at Nordstrom—Here Are the 15 I'd Actually Take Home With Me
If you know me, you know that I'll never sacrifice comfort when it comes to cute shoes. Living in New York has given me the opportunity to walk everywhere, and I see that as a major privilege—I'd like to take advantage of the opportunity as much as possible. Regardless of my love for walking, I'm almost always in heels. Honestly, I don't feel like myself in flats, so it's important to me that I only shop for pairs that won't leave me in pain in the middle of a fabulous evening.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
