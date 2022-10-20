Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Saturday; Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. After coming off the bench the first two games of the year, Nesmith is being elevated to the starting five. Chris Duarte will come off the bench. Our models project Nesmith for 3.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (knee) out Saturday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Theis is dealing with a sore right knee, and as a result, the team is holding him out of the second leg of the back-to-back set. In 47 games last season, Theis averaged...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Barnes will miss the second half of Saturday's contest after suffering a right ankle sprain. Expect Christian Koloko to see more minutes against the Heat after he started the third...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/24/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Usman Garuba for injured Bruno Fernando (knee) on Saturday
Houston Rockets power forward Usman Garuba is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Garuba will make his first start this season after the Rockets ruled out Bruno Fernando with a knee injury. In 18.0 expected minutes, our models project Garuba to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Garuba's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Terry Taylor playing with Indiana's second unit on Saturday night
Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Taylor will play off the bench after the Pacers named Isaiah Jackson as Saturday's starter. In 20.1 minutes, numberFire's models project Taylor to record 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Sunday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he will likely miss his second straight game. Martin played just 1 minute before getting injured in Wednesday's season...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
numberfire.com
Omer Yurtseven (ankle) out again for Miami Saturday night
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Yurtseven continues to deal with a left ankle impingement. As a result, he will be held out once again to open up the 2022-23 season. In 56 games last season, Yurtseven averaged 5.3...
numberfire.com
Cole Anthony starting for Magic Saturday in place of injured Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Anthony came off the bench in his season debut Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and as a result, Anthony will take the job at starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) available on Saturday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith will suit up for the second game of Indiana's back-to-back despite recent right knee soreness. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Smith to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.8 points, 9.0...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Saturday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown started for the first time as a member of Denver Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jamal Murray is back in there at point guard, so Brown will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Sunday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and as a result, he will miss his third straight game to open up the 2022-23 season. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to see more minutes as a result.
numberfire.com
Otto Porter (hamstring) still out Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Porter continues to deal with his strained left hamstring. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to make his team debut this season. In 63 games last season for Golden State, Porter...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (hip) not listed Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Livers had been dealing with a hip ailment. However, he is not listed on the team's most recent injury report for Saturday's tilt, signaling he's good to go. Expect him out there in his usual role.
Comments / 0