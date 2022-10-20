ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Altcoin Exchange Dominance Rises To 50%, What Does It Mean For Bitcoin?

Data shows the altcoin dominance by volume on exchanges has now risen to 50%, here’s what happened to Bitcoin the last two times the crypto market saw such a shift. Altcoins Are Now Contributing To 50% Of The Volumes On Exchanges. As pointed out by an analyst in a...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin’s Biggest Intra-Market Risk Right Now – What You Need To Know

The monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to be the all-determining factor for both the financial markets worldwide and Bitcoin. With this in mind, all eyes are currently on November 02, when the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled. However, while this is an external...
NEWSBTC

Optimism (OP) Cracks Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Breach $1 Mark?

OP’s price shows the first sign of bounce after seeing its price bottom at the $0.6 support zone. OP bounced off its downtrend movement as price eyes a break from its downtrend to a region of $1. The price of OP breaks out of its daily downtrend, acting as...
NEWSBTC

Litecoin, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin Are The Three Tokens To Help You Survive The Bear Market.

There is a growing misconception about the crypto bear market, and how to behave in the turbulent times we are experiencing. Many people believe that the best time to make gains is during the bull run, which is a valid point in itself, but there is a twist. In order to reap hefty benefits during the ‘bull’s hour’, one has to buy the dip, which occurs only during the crypto winter, the one where we reside at the moment.
msn.com

Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued

Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why Rally Is Round The Corner

Ethereum is consolidating gains above the $1,300 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace if there is a clear move above the $1,370 zone. Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,320 and $1,330 levels. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC

Cosmos In A Downtrend Since Last 2 Months – Investors Shying Away From ATOM?

Cosmos (ATOM) started this year with a bang by attaining its all-time high (ATH) on January 17 when it traded for $44.45. But just like other cryptocurrencies, it failed to sustain that level and was relentlessly pummeled by the volatile crypto market. Cosmos has been down by 16.8% over the...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Bearish Pressure Can Drag ETH Back Down To $1,000 – Here’s Why

Ethereum completed its shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) via the highly anticipated “merge” last September 15, 2022. But after more than a month from that historic event, Bitcoin’s closest rival still has nothing to show for as its price flat-lined as it failed to take off despite the hype that surrounded the second largest cryptocurrency before the merge.
NEWSBTC

Insane Gains On The Cards For Uniglo.io According To Bitcoin And Polkadot Whales

Smart crypto investors always look for opportunities to get in early into promising projects. After all, exponential gains are possible only when you buy any asset at its lowest price point and the highest potential. As per Bitcoin and Polkadot whales, this upcoming social reflection token is heating up for a possible upside move that can bring insane gains for early adopters.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher But Snap Spirals

Stocks closed solidly higher Friday as Wall Street cheered reports the Federal Reserve could consider smaller rate hikes following its November meeting. An early morning article in The Wall Street Journal suggested some Fed officials have been indicating they support slowing down the pace of rate hikes soon in order to allow what they've done thus far (one 0.25% increase followed by three straight 0.75% raises, and expectations for another 0.75% hike at the Nov. 1-2 meeting) to work. This, along with comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said today that "the time is now to start planning for stepping down," gave stocks enough reason to rally.
NEWSBTC

3 Best Cryptocurrency Projects Connecting People And Blockchains – Chainlink, Quant, And Big Eyes

The financial markets drastically changed after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency. Now crypto has become a common topic and is known globally. It rapidly gained fame and growth because of its ideas in revolutionizing the world’s currency. As more projects were added to this ecosystem, there was a need for platforms that could link the entire crypto space. For that purpose, new tokens were launched, which worked almost perfectly. Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) are two of the most used ones. And as for connecting people, Big Eyes (BIG) is doing a marvelous job to build a loyal community. Let’s have a look at what these tokens have to offer.
NEWSBTC

Chronocatz vs Azuki: Which is better in the long-run?

Investing in a non-fungible token could be tricky, especially for newcomers. There are so many projects, with some commanding astronomical prices even in the current bear market. Those who only follow the trends and hype may be attracted by the most popular projects. But for a sincere investor, quality and long-term potential always come first. Moreover, it is also important to conduct thorough research to make an informed choice. While non-fungible tokens are risky digital assets, a wise investor can try to minimize the risks by purchasing NFTs with utility that has the potential to rise faster and remain viable in the long-run. In this context, we take a look at a new NFT project Chronocatz, and an already popular collection called Azuki.

