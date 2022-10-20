ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar closes after 10 years of operation in Colleyville

Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar served fresh seafood platters and had a full-service bar. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar has closed after 10 years, a social media post stated. The business posted it was temporarily closed Sept. 24 to repair the water heater with plans to reopen Sept. 27. The store closure was posted Oct. 12. Blu Crab opened in Colleyville in February 2021 at 4843 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 330, after moving from Fort Worth. www.facebook.com/blucrabcolleyville.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Froth Coffee Bar bringing gourmet coffee to Northlake

Froth Coffee Bar is expected to open in Northlake on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Froth Coffee Bar is opening a new location in Northlake on Dec. 1, according to the restaurant’s website. The coffee bar will be located 1248 FM 407. Froth offers a variety of gourmet coffee options, including exotic coffees from different regions around the world. Froth’s Northlake location will also offer a selection of baked goods provided by sister company, The Rolling Pin Bakeshoppe & Cafe. The original Froth Coffee Bar is located in Haslet, and another location opened Oct. 1 in Denton. www.frothcoffeebar.com.
NORTHLAKE, TX
Residents petitioning to allow liquor stores in Flower Mound

A group of Flower Mound residents are hoping they can get voters to decide in May if they want liquor stores to be allowed in their town. In 2007, Flower Mound voters approved the legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption, but not liquor. Mixed beverages were also approved for sale in some restaurants, but the sale of bottled liquor is still not allowed in Flower Mound. To buy liquor for off-site consumption, Flower Mounders have to find a liquor store in another town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code

The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake

Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
DALLAS, TX
Fun Pizza Kitchen to open in Frisco’s Custer Bridges retail development

Fun Pizza Kitchen is set to open in Frisco in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fun Pizza Kitchen is set to open in early 2023 at 16066 SH 121 in Frisco at the Custer Bridges retail development. The restaurant serves gourmet thin-crust pizza as well as salads and pastas, with orders made from scratch using fresh ingredients. Pizzas are made with ricotta cheese and marinara sauces, spiced with oregano and topped with a variety of toppings, according to the website. There are three other Fun Pizza Kitchen locations: Irving, Richardson and The Colony. These locations partner with local community organizations to hold events, such as spirit nights for Parent-Teacher Associations and schools, and local nonprofits. www.funpizzakitchen.com.
FRISCO, TX
Two East Dallas Asian Restaurants Face Closure

Two incredibly good and well cherished East Dallas Asian restaurants, Mai’s and Darkoo (formerly named Khao Noodle Shop) have lost their leases basically due to Covid after affects where they have since been behind on the respective leases. Although the restaurants are fighting to remain open, closing will make...
DALLAS, TX
