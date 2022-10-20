Read full article on original website
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
McKinney officials break ground on new City Hall
City staff members helped to break ground on the new city hall project. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The city of McKinney hosted a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24. The event marked the beginning of construction for a $104 million project that has been in the works...
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar closes after 10 years of operation in Colleyville
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar served fresh seafood platters and had a full-service bar. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar has closed after 10 years, a social media post stated. The business posted it was temporarily closed Sept. 24 to repair the water heater with plans to reopen Sept. 27. The store closure was posted Oct. 12. Blu Crab opened in Colleyville in February 2021 at 4843 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 330, after moving from Fort Worth. www.facebook.com/blucrabcolleyville.
Froth Coffee Bar bringing gourmet coffee to Northlake
Froth Coffee Bar is expected to open in Northlake on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Froth Coffee Bar is opening a new location in Northlake on Dec. 1, according to the restaurant’s website. The coffee bar will be located 1248 FM 407. Froth offers a variety of gourmet coffee options, including exotic coffees from different regions around the world. Froth’s Northlake location will also offer a selection of baked goods provided by sister company, The Rolling Pin Bakeshoppe & Cafe. The original Froth Coffee Bar is located in Haslet, and another location opened Oct. 1 in Denton. www.frothcoffeebar.com.
Residents petitioning to allow liquor stores in Flower Mound
A group of Flower Mound residents are hoping they can get voters to decide in May if they want liquor stores to be allowed in their town. In 2007, Flower Mound voters approved the legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption, but not liquor. Mixed beverages were also approved for sale in some restaurants, but the sale of bottled liquor is still not allowed in Flower Mound. To buy liquor for off-site consumption, Flower Mounders have to find a liquor store in another town.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
Get A Taste Of Hawaiian Cuisine At This North Texas Eatery
“It’s a Hawaiian Barbecue concept."
Natural, organic grocery store Sprouts Farmers Market coming to East Mockingbird Lane
A new Sprouts Farmers Market is coming soon on East Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. (Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market) Sprouts Farmers Market will open Nov. 18 at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 322, in the Hillside Village Shopping Center, according to its website. The grocery store features natural and organic products and fresh produce.
Fire destroys 3 structures near downtown McKinney
The McKinney Fire Department responds to an Oct. 24 fire that destroyed three buildings. (Courtesy McKinney Fire Department) A fire broke out just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 24, on McDonald Street near downtown McKinney. No injuries were reported in the fire, but it did destroy three buildings, the McKinney Fire Department reports.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
Plano invites residents to provide feedback for parks master plan update
Russell Creek Park, located along McDermott Road in Plano, offers a playground, a pavilion, trails and more. (Courtesy city of Plano) The city of Plano Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to participate in a virtual open house and provide input as it updates the 2018 Plano Parks, Recreation, Trails and Open Space Master Plan.
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
This iconic Grand Prairie museum is an ‘unbelievable’ experience
There are so many amazing museums right here in the Metroplex, but there's only one with a collection of unusual and quirky pieces that will have you questioning the truth.
Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code
The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
The Toy Tree, new toy store in Plano, offers gifts for all ages
The Toy Tree in Plano offers a variety of toys and gifts for all ages. (Courtesy The Toy Tree) A new toy store called The Toy Tree opened Oct. 15 at 5813 Preston Road, Ste. 562, Plano. The shop offers a variety of toys and gifts for all ages. Merchandise...
cravedfw
Nuri Steakhouse, Stunningly Upscale Restaurant and Bar with Asian Influence to Open in Uptown Dallas Late Summer 2023
Nuri Steakhouse, an elevated Asian-inspired steakhouse created by restaurant veteran and Dallas resident Wan Kim, will open in Uptown at 2401 Cedar Springs Rd, Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75201 in late summer 2023. The chic, modern restaurant opening for dinner, drinks and weekend brunch will feature Asian-inspired steakhouse fare with...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake
Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
Fun Pizza Kitchen to open in Frisco’s Custer Bridges retail development
Fun Pizza Kitchen is set to open in Frisco in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fun Pizza Kitchen is set to open in early 2023 at 16066 SH 121 in Frisco at the Custer Bridges retail development. The restaurant serves gourmet thin-crust pizza as well as salads and pastas, with orders made from scratch using fresh ingredients. Pizzas are made with ricotta cheese and marinara sauces, spiced with oregano and topped with a variety of toppings, according to the website. There are three other Fun Pizza Kitchen locations: Irving, Richardson and The Colony. These locations partner with local community organizations to hold events, such as spirit nights for Parent-Teacher Associations and schools, and local nonprofits. www.funpizzakitchen.com.
Lewisville City Council approves resolution to designate 10 properties as public parks
Lewisville City Council approved a resolution to designate 50 parcels of land as public parks Oct. 17. (Courtesy Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department) Lewisville City Council approved a resolution to designate 50 parcels of land as public parks Oct. 17. The resolution helps fulfill city officials’ goal to provide every...
cravedfw
Two East Dallas Asian Restaurants Face Closure
Two incredibly good and well cherished East Dallas Asian restaurants, Mai’s and Darkoo (formerly named Khao Noodle Shop) have lost their leases basically due to Covid after affects where they have since been behind on the respective leases. Although the restaurants are fighting to remain open, closing will make...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
