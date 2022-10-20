ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects

After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
Albany Herald

How this Midwest bank is doing much better than Wall Street giants

Banks are in a bind. Rising interest rates should be good news for financial firms because they boost profitability for loans. But banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have been hit hard this year as the volatility on Wall Street from the Federal Reserve's massive inflation-fighting rate hikes has slammed their trading and investment banking businesses. Recession worries aren't helping either.

