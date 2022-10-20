ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Delray Drive shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing new information on the Delray Drive shooting that killed one teenager and left another in critical condition. Columbus Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 23, to find 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier in his yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Dozier was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police issues arrest warrant after man assaults ex-girlfriend in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange police, officers responded to a residence on Piney Woods Drive about an assault. When authorities arrived at the scene, the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Shamiya Cameron, assaulted her by punching, kicking and...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are dead following two separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. The first occurred late Saturday night off Cantrell Drive near Victory Drive. Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Joseph Patrick Kelly was pronounced dead just before midnight at Piedmont Hospital. He was transported to the ER with multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Co-worker of woman found dead in Phenix City speaks

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the area between Opelika Road and Copeland Road in Phenix City, police say. According to Phenix City police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured. Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life

Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian fatally injured by 18-wheeler in Opelika

A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured by a commercial vehicle while traveling on Interstate 85 South in Opelika early Saturday morning. The accident happened at about 2:35 a.m. as Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash, according to the Opelika Police Department. Responding officers located the victim...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Attorney General’s Office weighs in on 2021 gang-related murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Attorney General’s Office responded to the indictments of five alleged gang members reportedly connected to the dangerous Los Angeles street gang, Crips. The crew faces more charges after evidence was presented to a grand jury in Muscogee County. “Based on the information we collected...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition hosts a Survivor Parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the Paint the Town Pink week of events in Columbus, a parade honoring breast cancer survivors Sunday afternoon. The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition presented a survivor drive-by parade for the final event of Paint the Town Pink. Survivors, thrivers, and supporters decorating their...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Forever Aniah: Remembering Aniah Blanchard 3 years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday, October 23 marked three years since the death of Homewood, Alabama native, Aniah Blanchard. In Auburn, there was a vigil honoring the life and memory of Aniah in the same town she was kidnapped in. In 2019, Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from a gas station...
HOMEWOOD, AL

