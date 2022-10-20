Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
Columbus Police: Delray Drive shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing new information on the Delray Drive shooting that killed one teenager and left another in critical condition. Columbus Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 23, to find 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier in his yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Dozier was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s […]
WTVM
Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
WTVM
LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault by strangulation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police issues arrest warrant after man assaults ex-girlfriend in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange police, officers responded to a residence on Piney Woods Drive about an assault. When authorities arrived at the scene, the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Shamiya Cameron, assaulted her by punching, kicking and...
WTVM
Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are dead following two separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. The first occurred late Saturday night off Cantrell Drive near Victory Drive. Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Joseph Patrick Kelly was pronounced dead just before midnight at Piedmont Hospital. He was transported to the ER with multiple gunshot wounds.
WTVM
Co-worker of woman found dead in Phenix City speaks
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the area between Opelika Road and Copeland Road in Phenix City, police say. According to Phenix City police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road.
WTVM
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured. Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.
Columbus: Woman in hospital after house fire on 44th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus house fire on 44th Street left one woman hospitalized, according to Fire Marshall and Division Chief of Columbus Fire & EMS John Shull. Officials arrived to the scene at around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the door was breached, and a woman inside was pulled out. The woman was transported […]
Opelika-Auburn News
THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life
Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City after a body was discovered on the side of the Cutrate Road over the weekend. Phenix City Police have identified he victim as 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson of Columbus. According to officials, on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the area […]
Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Meriwether County man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for attempting to murder his own mom by drowning her in a bathtub after he kidnapped her, the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney said. Dustin Michael Greene, 38, was found guilty by a Meriwether...
Columbus Pastor, Army veteran and ‘and champion of the least of these’ Roy Plummer dies at 84
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor who was a community leader and Army veteran passes away Sunday night after a lengthy illness. Roy Plummer, the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church, passed away at his home. He was 84.“My husband was a pastor, soldier, husband, and father,” said Plummer’s wife, Kenyetta. […]
Five alleged gang members indicted in connection to murder of Columbus man in June 2021
Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General's Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021.
Pedestrian fatally injured by 18-wheeler in Opelika
A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured by a commercial vehicle while traveling on Interstate 85 South in Opelika early Saturday morning. The accident happened at about 2:35 a.m. as Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash, according to the Opelika Police Department. Responding officers located the victim...
WTVM
Attorney General’s Office weighs in on 2021 gang-related murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Attorney General’s Office responded to the indictments of five alleged gang members reportedly connected to the dangerous Los Angeles street gang, Crips. The crew faces more charges after evidence was presented to a grand jury in Muscogee County. “Based on the information we collected...
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate who died in Lee County Jail identified as stand-off suspect
The Lee County Sheriff's Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12.
WTVM
West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition hosts a Survivor Parade
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the Paint the Town Pink week of events in Columbus, a parade honoring breast cancer survivors Sunday afternoon. The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition presented a survivor drive-by parade for the final event of Paint the Town Pink. Survivors, thrivers, and supporters decorating their...
WTVM
Forever Aniah: Remembering Aniah Blanchard 3 years later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday, October 23 marked three years since the death of Homewood, Alabama native, Aniah Blanchard. In Auburn, there was a vigil honoring the life and memory of Aniah in the same town she was kidnapped in. In 2019, Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from a gas station...
Comments / 0