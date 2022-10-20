ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner dressed as ghost in funny social media videos alongside her dog Birdie

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago
Jennifer Garner dressed as ghost in funny social media videos alongside her dog Birdie

Jennifer Garner is enjoying the spooky season from the confront of her house. The 50-year-old actress took to social media to share with her followers a Halloween-themed clip wearing costumes alongside her dog Birdie.

Garner even dressed as ghosts in a gothic purple and black striped dress and shoes.

Earlier this month, Garner took the kids she shares with Ben Affleck to spend the day at a pumpkin patch. Samuel and Seraphine climbed to the top of a haystack during the outing and then chose their favorite pumpkins.

Garner and the kids were all smiles and having a great time. At the end of the day and packed up all their selections and wheeled them down to their car.

A month ago, Garner enjoyed the Labor Day weekend at Angel City FC’s soccer match against Mexico for Copa Angelina 2022. Garner is one of the many celebrities that has invested in the club and she was photographed moving and grooving at the Banc of California Stadium.

