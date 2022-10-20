ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Sylmar Crash Publicly Identified

A 33-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sylmar was identified Monday. Charly Mederos died from multiple blunt trauma, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. Saturday to the westbound Foothill (210)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Northridge Area

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. The man, in his 60s, was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe Boulevard and Yarmouth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Menifee Crash

One person was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Riverside County community of Menifee. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 3:06 a.m. on the McCall Boulevard on-ramp to the Escondido (215) Freeway. A Ram 1500 pickup was found upside down with rear tires...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach

A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man And Woman In Coachella

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man

A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody

A second-alarm pallet fire was burning in Monrovia Monday evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody. The fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. behind a commercial building at Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
MONROVIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Traffic Crash in Lancaster Area

A man was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster Monday. The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 5:30 a.m. near 170th Street East and East Avenue O, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the man’s...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Teenagers Killed in Porter Ranch Crash, Eight Others Injured

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles that left eight other people injured, authorities said Sunday. The boy was identified as Magnus Robinson, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 37, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man shot to Death on Pomona Street

A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found...
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seek Felon Accused Of Burglarizing Property In Evacuation Zone

A convicted felon accused with two others of breaking into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet was at large Monday, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. John Jason Blackwood, 43, was taken into custody last month with 31-year-old Deven Jessica Hooker...
HEMET, CA
KTLA

El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’

The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
EL MONTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in South Los Angeles

A person was struck and killed in South Los Angeles Monday evening. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. in the area of 8539 S Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person was trapped beneath the vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Stabbed To Death in Compton, Allegedly by Woman

A man was fatally stabbed in Compton Sunday, and authorities said the suspected assailant is a woman. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the man...
COMPTON, CA

